NBA league minimum salary 2023-24: How much are this year's veteran minimum and rookie-scale minimum contracts?

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and with a number of exciting new players set to join the league, this season is shaping up to be a big one. With the addition of notable rookies like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the future of the league seems to be in good hands.

At the same time, with the Denver Nuggets eager to go back-to-back after winning their first title, this anticipation is already building for this season. With that in mind, many fans are wondering about the new veteran minimum and rookie-scale minimum contracts after the new Collective Bargaining Agreement was agreed upon.

Much like prior CBAs in the past, the latest agreement will see pay go up across the board, with rookies and veterans both seeing a pay increase. With that in mind, let's take a look at the league minimum salary for the upcoming year, as well as the rookie-scale minimums.

Starting with rookie-scale minimum deals, how much players can earn in their first four years, and how large their qualifying offer can be all dependent on the NBA draft. The higher a player gets drafted, the more their rookie-scale contract can be worth.

The table below is broken down by draft pick, with values indicating first-year, second-year, third-year, and a percent for the fourth-year salaries. In addition, the qualifying offer furthest on the right is represented by the final percentage value shown.

1 $10,133,900 $10,640,800 $11,147,400 26.1% 40.0% 2 $9,067,000 $9,520,500 $9,974,000 26.2% 40.5% 3 $8,142,400 $8,549,300 $8,956,700 26.4% 41.2% 4 $7,341,100 $7,708,300 $8,075,500 26.5% 41.9% 5 $6,647,900 $6,980,000 $7,312,500 26.7% 42.6% 6 $6,037,900 $6,339,800 $6,641,900 26.8% 43.4% 7 $5,511,900 $5,787,700 $6,063,000 27.0% 44.1% 8 $5,049,600 $5,302,100 $5,554,600 27.2% 44.8% 9 $4,641,600 $4,873,900 $5,105,900 27.4% 45.5% 10 $4,409,500 $4,629,900 $4,850,200 27.5% 46.2% 11 $4,189,000 $4,398,600 $4,608,100 32.7% 46.9% 12 $3,979,700 $4,178,800 $4,377,800 37.8% 47.6% 13 $3,780,600 $3,969,800 $4,158,800 42.9% 48.3% 14 $3,591,800 $3,771,400 $3,951,100 48.1% 49.1% 15 $3,411,900 $3,582,500 $3,753,100 53.3% 49.8% 16 $3,241,500 $3,403,500 $3,565,800 53.4% 50.5% 17 $3,079,200 $3,233,200 $3,387,200 53.6% 51.2% 18 $2,925,500 $3,071,500 $3,218,000 53.8% 51.9% 19 $2,793,700 $2,933,300 $3,073,300 54.0% 52.6% 20 $2,681,800 $2,815,900 $2,949,800 54.2% 53.3% 21 $2,574,600 $2,703,400 $2,832,200 59.3% 54.1% 22 $2,471,700 $2,595,200 $2,718,800 64.5% 54.8% 23 $2,372,900 $2,491,700 $2,610,000 69.7% 55.5% 24 $2,278,100 $2,392,000 $2,505,900 74.9% 56.2% 25 $2,186,700 $2,295,900 $2,405,600 80.1% 56.9% 26 $2,114,300 $2,219,900 $2,325,600 80.3% 57.6% 27 $2,053,300 $2,156,000 $2,258,900 80.4% 58.3% 28 $2,040,500 $2,142,900 $2,244,800 80.5% 59.0% 29 $2,025,900 $2,127,100 $2,228,500 80.5% 60.0% 30 $2,011,100 $2,111,600 $2,212,400 80.5% 60.0%

Looking at veteran minimum contracts for the 2023-24 NBA season

In the case of the rookie-scale deals mentioned above, they are largely dependent on when a player is drafted. In the case of NBA minimum contracts, they are determined by how long a player has been in the league.

For example, a player who has been in the league for just three seasons would earn far less on a veteran minimum than a player with nine years of experience. In addition, it's important to mention that the current veteran-minimum contract values are for those signing contracts for this season.

A player who signed a veteran minimum deal before the new CBA was ratified could be earning less than a player who signs a veteran minimum deal today. With that in mind, let's take a look at the veteran minimum deals for this season broken down by experience.

0 years: $1,119,563

1 year: $1,801,769

2 years: $2,019,706

3 years: $2,092,354

4 years: $2,165,000

5 years: $2,346,614

6 years: $2,528,233

7 years: $2,709,849

8 years: $2,891,467

9 years: $2,905,861

10+ years: $3,196,448

With the season set to tip-off in October, expect teams to round out their rosters with veteran minimum deals as the season approaches.

