NBA League Pass 2023: Pricing, how to buy, free trial info, and other details

Over the past few years, NBA League Pass has become a hit among basketball fans. The subscription allows them to watch every NBA game on a nightly basis.

For those that are looking to subscribe to NBA League Pass now, there are two options. The standard package is for $14.99 a month, while the premium package costs $19.99 a month.

There is also a special World Cup Pass this summer for fans who want to tune into the FIBA action. This is separate from league pass and will only last for one year for this World Cup.

The final option fans have when it comes to out-of-town games is Team Pass for $13.99 a month. This allows you to watch all the games for one specific NBA team of your choosing.

for those interested in signing up for league pass, it can all be done on the NBA's website.

What are the features of NBA League Pass?

When it comes to NBA League Pass, subscribers get their money's worth. There are countless features that come with the plan when fans sign up.

The main feature of league pass is getting to watch games across the NBA live and on demand. Only games is the users home area are blacked out due to local TV rights.

Along with getting access to games, league pass comes with 24/7 access to NBA TV as well. The network provides in-depth analysis to what's happening around the league and airs replays and documentaries.

A league pass subscription not only allows fans to watch current games, but previous ones as well. All regular season and postseason matchus from the 2013 season are archived and available to view.

As for the preium package, you get all of those features and a little more. The big one being that you can view in-arena action during commerical breaks. Having premium also allows subscribers to stream league pass from two different devices at the same time.

League pass is a great option for fans who want to see players from all over the NBA. Since teams only play a maximum of four times a year, it limits who fans can consistently see on a night-to-night basis. One example is No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Many fans are sure to sign up for league pass this season to see the San Antonio Spurs big man in action.

