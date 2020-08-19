NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn't hold back and calls out Skip Bayless after Damian Lillard stars in the Blazers' win

Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless have a well-documented history of differences in opinions about the NBA. Their most recent altercation relates to the Portland Trail Blazers and their chances against the LA Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been phenomenal in the NBA bubble so far. Damian Lillard and company have been on a mission. They made it to the eighth seed by the end of the seeding games and won the play-in tournament by beating the Memphis Grizzlies. They are now taking on the LA Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Last night, they dominated the LA Lakers in Game 1 and won the game 100-93 with the help of some clutch three-pointers from none other than Damian Lillard. Lillard ended up with 34 points on the night as the Blazers took the lead in the series.

Charles Barkley calls out Skip Bayless for his comments on the Blazers

Charles Barkley works as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports

After their Game 1 victory last night, the Portland Trail Blazers look like they might upset the LA Lakers in this first-round series. During the post-game analysis on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley had this to say to Skip Bayless who had downplayed the challenge that the Blazers could pose to the Lakers:

"Take that Skip Bayless! You punk a**."

“Take that Skip Bayless! You punk ass.” - Charles Barkley, forever a legend pic.twitter.com/v8Z3QWk7CI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 19, 2020

Shaq told Charles Barkley to "leave the man alone" but Barkley insisted that he won't because "he does not like that man".

Charles Barkley has been a longtime believer in Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. He picked them to make it past the Lakers into the second round of the playoffs. Last night before the game, Charles Barkley predicted that if the Blazers beat the Lakers, they would end up sweeping them in the first round.

"Lakers in five," says NBA analyst Skip Bayless after Game 1

NBA analyst Skip Bayless is backing the LA Lakers in the first round

Skip Bayless has backed the Lakers to get to the second round and has been vocal about his thoughts on Damian Lillard, who he feels is overrated. Skip Bayless responded to Charles Barkley's statements with a tweet saying that he will respond on his show, Undisputed.

I heard you, Charles. Will respond on tomorrow's Undisputed. Love you, too. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 19, 2020

Skip Bayless still believes that the Lakers will have no problem in taking down the Blazers. After the Lakers' Game 1 loss against the Blazers, this is what Bayless had to say:

"Lakers in five."

This is not the first time that Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless have disagreed and it is unlikely to be the last. We will await Skip Bayless's reply to Charles Barkley's comments in the morning.

