NBA legend Dwyane Wade makes his latest move in the world of fashion, editing magazine with Cameron Brink as cover star

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has continued to evolve in his off-court endeavours after retiring from the league in 2019. The three-time NBA champion has invested in multiple business opportunities, including a minority stake in the Utah Jazz franchise. His latest move sees him enter the world of fashion as a guest editor for a new bi-annual magazine, with Cameron Brink as the cover star.

According to an article by Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times, Wade is set to assume the role of guest editor for Players magazine. The bulletin will be published by French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld's company and will be the first magazine dedicated solely to athletes.

The magazine, which will be curated by Wade, will feature 10 different cover models, including WNBA star Cameron Brink. Other names to feature on the cover include Jalen Green, Spike Lee, Jordan Clarkson and Dwyane Wade himself.

The 13-time NBA All-Star opened up about his new role, as he explained how it was about time for athletes and the fashion industry to come together:

"You can’t think about fashion without thinking of athletes now, but it wasn’t always that way. It took a while for the door to open for us. Fashion is one place that can move culture forward; there are not a lot of areas in life that have that kind of impact," Wade said.

Dwyane Wade's new role is an interesting one as he takes his love for fashion to the next level. The Miami Heat legend is often seen attending fashion shows and made an appearance at the Met Gala in May. Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is a longtime model, while his daughter, Zaya Wade, is in the fashion industry as well.

Dwyane Wade and wife, Gabrielle Union, appear at the Met Gala in contrasting Prada looks

The 2025 Met Gala event saw many sports celebrities attend the function. Some big names from the basketball world were at the fundraising event, including Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. However, the biggest name of the lot was Dwyane Wade, who attended the event with his beau, Gabrielle Union.

The couple was seen donning Prada outfits as they contrasted each other with alternative colored designs. The fashion company shared a summary of their ensemble, captioning the tweet:

"Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wore custom #Prada looks while attending the 2025 Costume Institute Gala. Gabrielle Union wore a Prada black tec satin gown with a draped back and a large embroidered train in white silk faille ... Dwyane Wade wore a Prada custom white satin tailcoat, embellished waistcoat and mint jacquard dress shirt," the caption continued.

It wasn't the couple's first rodeo at a fashion show, as they are often spotted at events.

