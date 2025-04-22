NBA legend Joe Johnson gives blunt response to Deion Sanders’ push for NFL-esque salary cap in college NIL

Joe Johnson spent just two years playing in college before embarking on a pro career in 2001. Still, he's well aware of the money matters that have been driving athlete movement at this level.

This particular topic came up when Johnson appeared on the "Nightcap" podcast this past Monday. In this "Nightcap" episode, host Shannon Sharpe brought up a recent suggestion by Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders to impose an NFL-like cap on the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings of college football athletes. Johnson expressed his disagreement with this suggestion:

"I wouldn't say salary cap, but I do want to see all the player-athletes get compensated to some degree," he said. "Even if you ain't a guy playing major minutes, I think there's enough to go around." [Timestamp - 1:11:52]

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star who is one of 52 NBA players to have scored 20,000 career points, argued that all players at the college level nowadays should be considered "professional." According to him, every player on every team should get some sort of financial earnings.

Sharpe then brought up a report that 50% of college basketball players have entered the transfer portal. Shaking his head, Johnson bemoaned this report and doubled down on the impact of money moves:

"No loyalty," Johnson commented. "Them young boys getting into the money game...'What y'all paying me, man?' That's it." [Timestamp - 1:12:49]

Johnson rounded out this thought by comparing the culture among young players today to what he went through as a youngster. Agreeing with Sharpe's observations, the 13-year NBA veteran said that coaches have to use a less harsh approach to handling players these days, as young athletes have come to react differently to the "tough love" methods that were prominent before.

Joe Johnson on Phoenix Suns coaching situation: "You might as well go young"

Shortly before the topic of Sanders' proposal came up, Sharpe and Johnson had a conversation about the Phoenix Suns' coaching situation. Aware that the Suns fired their last two coaches Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer, Johnson offered some suggestions to his former team:

"I don't know what they're looking to spend on a coach, but you might as well go young. Give him some leniency as far as wins." [Timestamp - 1:07:26]

Vogel and Budenholzer, of course, are veteran NBA coaches who both got fired after a less-than-stellar season with the Suns. If Johnson had his way, the team would do things a bit differently with their next head coach.

