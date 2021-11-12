NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, reportedly sentenced to jail: Here's what we know so far

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has reportedly been sentenced to jail for stabbing his Orange County neighbor, Raymond Windsor. TMZ reported that the 29-year-old pled guilty to the charges, and the court has finally passed a sentence.

Four charges were brought upon Adam Abdul-Jabbar, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Although he was facing years in prison, the judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail and two years probation.

According to TMZ, the two parties had a dispute over trash cans. The altercation ended with Adam Abdul-Jabbar stabbing his neighbor multiple times.

The incident occurred on June 9, 2020, and the police stated that the victim went to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The prosecution in the case is furious with the sentence, stating that it is too lenient for the type of crime committed. They believe 180 days in jail for stabbing the 60-year-old victim seemed unfair.

"This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer told TMZ Sports. "The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected ... because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time."

Adam Abdul-Jabbar is expected to report to jail in January 2022 to commence serving his 180-day sentence.

What do we know about Adam Abdul-Jabbar?

Despite being the son of the NBA's top scorer, Adam Abdul-Jabbar has managed to lead a rather quiet life, away from all the media attention. Although he stands at 6"7', he did not follow his father's path. People only started to find out more about his life after he was arrested for the stabbing.

According to reports from the arrest, Adam Abdul-Jabbar held a job at Gamestop, a video game chain store. Before the arrest, he did a great job staying away from the public eye.

The only other time Adam Abdul-Jabbar has been on TV was when he featured in Steve Harvey's Family Feud. He made an appearance with his father in the celebrity edition of the show back in 2017.

