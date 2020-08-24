NBA legend LeBron James hilariously responds to meme about mocking his bald spot

While LeBron James has been dominant for the LA Lakers on the basketball court, he has also been having some fun on social media with a meme mocking his thinning hairline. LeBron James' receding hairline has been a subject of debate for millions of people who have watched the King perform at the highest level for several years now.

Let's have a look at this hilarious LeBron James story.

LeBron James joins in on the fun

LeBron James in LA Lakers uniform

Earlier today, LeBron James posted a meme on his Instagram story about his balding hairstyle, comparing it to a Reese chocolate that got attached to the wrapper. LeBron James, who is well known for his humor, found the striking similarity between the chocolate and the state of his hair, to be hilarious.

LeBron James does not have the luxury of his own barber and stylist in the NBA bubble and the effects are clearly visible in the expansion of his bald spot.

This is not the first time that LeBron James has had fun poked at his hairstyle. Earlier this season, Anthony Davis had a laugh at some of LeBron's hair falling out during a game. It is common knowledge that LeBron James uses hair plugs and weaves, something that is seen each year after summer when LeBron returns to play with a full head of hair.

This is just another example of LeBron James' excellent humor. We laud him for graciously taking a joke at his own expense.

LA Lakers to wear special uniform to honor Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day'

LA Lakers legend Koby Bryant

August 24th will be celebrated as Mamba Day in Orange County and the city of Los Angeles. The LA Lakers will be donning special Black Mamba versions of their alternate jersey for Game 4 to honour the late great Kobe Bryant.

Lakers wearing “Black Mamba” uniforms tonight to honor Kobe. Jerseys will go on sale in one hour from now — at 8:24 am pacific time. pic.twitter.com/df45zXNB9c — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 24, 2020

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Kobe Bryant go back a long way. The two NBA legends have developed a close friendship and a brotherly bond over the years. LeBron was distraught over the death of Kobe Bryant back in January. Yesterday, LeBron James posted a video on Instagram of him celebrating Kobe Bryant's 30th birthday together during a Team USA camp.

LeBron James is gunning for victory this season now more than ever. He hopes to carry on the legacy of Kobe Bryant by bringing back a Championship to the Staples Center.

The LA Lakers go up against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first round. LeBron James dominated in Game 3 with a 38 point performance and will hope to lead the Lakers to a 3-1 lead in Game 4 as they make a run for the NBA Championship this year.

