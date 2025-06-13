NBA legend Magic Johnson makes his feelings clear on Kevin Durant's fit with New York: "Knicks are too slow"

The New York Knicks have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. NBA insider Shams Charania reported early in June that the Knicks “made an offer for KD” before the February trade deadline. Although the former MVP remained in The Valley, the Eastern Conference powerhouse could resume its chase of Durant in the offseason.
During Thursday's Get Up, NBA legend Magic Johnson tossed in his thoughts about Durant potentially playing in New York.
“I think Giannis [Antetokounmpo] stays in Milwaukee, but Kevin Durant, that’s an interesting piece. The Knicks are too slow. … They’re gonna get a little faster. To me, Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter. … I like Kevin Durant playing with the Knicks. I really do.”
Per NBA.com stats, the Knicks averaged 97.64 possessions per game, which ranked 26th in the regular season. Jalen Brunson was even more deliberate in running the offense in the playoffs, leaning heavily on half-court sets to beat opponents. They averaged 95.89 possessions per contest, ninth among 16 teams.
Johnson continued that adding the versatile scorer would allow the Knicks to play a more up-tempo style. The LA Lakers icon believed KD would give Brunson a huge lift as another legitimate threat to score in clutch situations.
Fans react to Magic Johnson’s comments about Kevin Durant playing for the Knicks
Magic Johnson’s comments often stir social media. When the five-time champ and NBA legend speaks, fans usually respond to his analysis. Some jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to react to his thoughts about a potential Durant-Knicks union.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns are trying to revamp the roster after “two underachieving and expensive seasons.” Durant, earning $54.7 million next season, could leave the team following the 2025-26 campaign. After failing to trade him in the February trade deadline, the salary cap specialist added that the Suns could dangle KD in trade talks.
Magic Johnson sees the New York Knicks as a good fit for Kevin Durant. And although the Suns and Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, are “sifting through trade scenarios,” per Shams Charania, prying him away from Phoenix will be challenging.
The Knicks must match salaries and likely include draft assets to acquire Durant. Getting KD could mean letting All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns go.
