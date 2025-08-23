  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA legend Shawn Kemp could lose cannabis license after receiving light sentencing for second-degree assault charge

NBA legend Shawn Kemp could lose cannabis license after receiving light sentencing for second-degree assault charge

By Michael Macasero
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:52 GMT
NBA legend Shawn Kemp [C] could lose cannabis license after receiving light sentencing for second-degree assault charge. [photo: @therealshawnkemp40/IG]
NBA legend Shawn Kemp [C] could lose cannabis license after receiving light sentencing for second-degree assault charge. [photo: @therealshawnkemp40/IG]

Shawn Kemp got off lightly after pleading guilty to a second-degree assault charge in May. Instead of the nine-month prison sentence that prosecutors reportedly wanted, the former NBA star received a 30-day home monitoring sentence. Kemp will also provide 240 hours of community service and spend a year of correctional supervision in the community, according to the Seattle Times.

Ad

While Kemp will not go to prison, his cannabis business, which he opened in 2020, could be affected. In an interview with KIRO 7, Brian Smith, the licensing supervisor at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, said that Kemp would face licensing renewal difficulties.

“Our guidelines say no. If you are convicted of a felony within 10 years, our guidelines say not to go forward with that license.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shawn Kemp first opened his first cannabis shop opened in Seattle’s Belltown district in 2020. Three years later, Kemp brought the business to the SODO area, where he offered a 50% discount to customers on opening day.

According to Smith, Kemp’s conviction puts the 55-year-old businessman in a tight spot. The business could go forward without the former athlete, or Kemp’s co-owners could ask him to leave.

In March 2023, Shawn Kemp allegedly went after two men whom the former basketball star said had broken into his truck to steal valuables. Among those that were reportedly taken were jerseys from Kemp and former longtime SuperSonics teammate Gary Payton, which were scheduled for a charity auction.

Ad

The News Tribune reported that Kemp told the court that he could have used better “discretion” and that he was very “apologetic” for what he did.

Shawn Kemp offers advice to kids following sentencing

Shawn Kemp talked to reporters after his sentencing. When asked if he had any message to kids who looked up to him as a role model, Kemp responded:

“Think twice when you get mad. Think twice when you get a little upset. Have that second thought in your mind to be able to control your behavior.”

The former six-time NBA All-Star admitted that one phone call to the police could have made a huge difference. He is urging kids to show restraint and do much better than him.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications