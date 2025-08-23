NBA legend Shawn Kemp could lose cannabis license after receiving light sentencing for second-degree assault charge

Shawn Kemp got off lightly after pleading guilty to a second-degree assault charge in May. Instead of the nine-month prison sentence that prosecutors reportedly wanted, the former NBA star received a 30-day home monitoring sentence. Kemp will also provide 240 hours of community service and spend a year of correctional supervision in the community, according to the Seattle Times.While Kemp will not go to prison, his cannabis business, which he opened in 2020, could be affected. In an interview with KIRO 7, Brian Smith, the licensing supervisor at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, said that Kemp would face licensing renewal difficulties.“Our guidelines say no. If you are convicted of a felony within 10 years, our guidelines say not to go forward with that license.”Shawn Kemp first opened his first cannabis shop opened in Seattle’s Belltown district in 2020. Three years later, Kemp brought the business to the SODO area, where he offered a 50% discount to customers on opening day.According to Smith, Kemp’s conviction puts the 55-year-old businessman in a tight spot. The business could go forward without the former athlete, or Kemp’s co-owners could ask him to leave.In March 2023, Shawn Kemp allegedly went after two men whom the former basketball star said had broken into his truck to steal valuables. Among those that were reportedly taken were jerseys from Kemp and former longtime SuperSonics teammate Gary Payton, which were scheduled for a charity auction.The News Tribune reported that Kemp told the court that he could have used better “discretion” and that he was very “apologetic” for what he did.Shawn Kemp offers advice to kids following sentencingShawn Kemp talked to reporters after his sentencing. When asked if he had any message to kids who looked up to him as a role model, Kemp responded:“Think twice when you get mad. Think twice when you get a little upset. Have that second thought in your mind to be able to control your behavior.”The former six-time NBA All-Star admitted that one phone call to the police could have made a huge difference. He is urging kids to show restraint and do much better than him.