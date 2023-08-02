NBA minimum salary: How much is a NBA player paid?

In the NBA, max contracts are typically what fans and analysts talk about. However, there is another type of deal that teams use to their advantage. That being a veteran's minimum contract.

With stars making more money than ever before, NBA front offices have to be strategic when filling out their rosters. The vet minimum deals have become a common fixture, especially on squads with multiple stars.

As far as how much a minimum deal is worth, it all stems from years of service. For someone that has never made a roster before, their minimum contract is worth $1.1 million. On the other side, vets with 10+ years of experience net $3.1 million on the same kind of contract. Here is a full breakdown of contract value by years of experience.

Years of experience Minimum salary for 2023-24 0 $1.1 million 1 $1.8 million 2 $2.01 million 3 $2.09 million 4 $2.1 million 5 $2.3 million 6 $2.5 million 7 $2.7 million 8 $2.8 million 9 $2.9 million 10+ $3.1 million

Which NBA team has the most minimum contracts?

There are multiple NBA teams with a number of minimum deals, but one stands out above the rest. Right now, the Phoenix Suns have eight players making the veteran's minimum.

This season, Phoenix went all in and traded for Kevin Durant. When the offseason rolled around, they doubled-down on mortaging their future to win right now. When Bradley Beal requested a trade from the Washington Wizards, the Suns managed to add the All-Star guard to their core.

Following the Beal trade, Phoenix had four players making max-level money. This left them no choice but to fill out their roster with minimum contracts.

Despite having little to no money at their disposal, the Suns managed to fill out their supporting cast with interesting players. Eric Gordon came over after being waived by the LA Clippers, and they signed Bol Bol after he was cut by the Orlando Magic.

The front office also managed to land one of the league's top shooters from this season in Yuta Watanabe. KD likely played a part in this as he was high on the stretch forward during their time together with the Brooklyn Nets.

As far as top-heavy rosters go, Phoenix is in a class of their own this upcoming season. They have four players making over $30 million, and then no other player on the roster makes more than four million.

In terms of the minimum contract guys, Gordon is making the most at $3.1 million. Bol is making the least with $2.1 million.

