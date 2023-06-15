NBA Mock Draft 2023: Latest projections for players (15th June)

After more than 100 NBA draft prospects withdrew from the pool over the last two weeks, teams have had to adjust their big board. The top 50 talents, however, remain largely untouched in one of the deepest and most awaited drafts in league history.

Here are the players who are projected to be picked in the top 50 of this year’s draft, which will take place in about a week:

Latest Top 50 2023 NBA Mock Draft

#1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama (PF/C - Metropolitans 92)

Victor Wembanyama is having an uneven 2023 French League Finals. Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 are down 0-2 and are on the brink of elimination. The 19-year-old French phenom had eight points on eight shots in the Game 1 loss.

The projected top pick of the NBA draft this year bounced back with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in another loss. Spurs fans may want the series to end sooner rather than later as they want “Wemby” to avoid any untoward injury before the draft.

PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops Lightning has struck 3 times for the San Antonio Spurs!! It’s been 12 days and I’m still in shock and in disbelief!! The Spurs got David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and now Victor Wembanyama!! The dynasty will continue once again and we will be back!! GO SPURS GO!! PORVIDA!! Lightning has struck 3 times for the San Antonio Spurs!! It’s been 12 days and I’m still in shock and in disbelief!! The Spurs got David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and now Victor Wembanyama!! The dynasty will continue once again and we will be back!! GO SPURS GO!! PORVIDA!! https://t.co/PzH0JvqVjl

The Spurs' front office has been adamant that they’re not taking any calls for potential NBA trade talks. It seems like Victor Wembanyama will be in Silver and Black by next week.

#2. Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller (SF - Alabama)

Reports are growing that the Charlotte Hornets want to take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson as the second pick of the draft. Miller, on paper, is the better fit alongside electric point guard LaMelo Ball.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Should the Charlotte Hornets go for fit in Brandon Miller or for the best player available in Scoot Henderson? 🤔 Should the Charlotte Hornets go for fit in Brandon Miller or for the best player available in Scoot Henderson? 🤔 https://t.co/914n3oZJyH

Miller has the size, skills and potential defensive acumen to own the small forward spot for the Hornets. He could easily take former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward’s slot in the starting lineup.

#3. Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Scoot Henderson recently working out with the Portland Trail Blazers could be a harbinger of things to come. Henderson, for a 19-year-old, already has the body of an NBA player in his prime.

The Blazers will be counting on his versatility and sometimes play off-the-ball in certain lineups, particularly with Damian Lillard playing point guard.

Portland could also be enticed to trade this pick for a more established NBA star. The Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and a few other teams are looking at what the Blazers could do on draft night.

#4. Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore (SF/PF - Villanova)

Depending on what the Rockets do on draft night, Cam Whitmore could be in “H-Town” next week. Whitmore’s size and shot-making make him a natural fit alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

PostUpVideos.com @postupvideos



CREATOR: Locked On Rockets



Over 300 New NBA Videos Every Day On



#Rockets #HoustonRockets #LockedOnRockets #NBA



postupvideos.com/locked_on_rock… VIDEO: Cam Whitmore Houston Rockets 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Strengths, Weaknesses, Fit & MoreCREATOR: Locked On RocketsOver 300 New NBA Videos Every Day On PostUpVideos.com VIDEO: Cam Whitmore Houston Rockets 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Strengths, Weaknesses, Fit & MoreCREATOR: Locked On Rockets Over 300 New NBA Videos Every Day On PostUpVideos.com #Rockets #HoustonRockets #LockedOnRockets #NBApostupvideos.com/locked_on_rock… https://t.co/PyccYZq7yH

Houston could also go with Amen Thompson, but that could create complications if they add James Harden to the lineup.

#5. Detroit Pistons - Jarace Walker (SG/SF - Overtime Elite)

If the Detroit Pistons want to draft the best talent available, they could go with Amen Thompson. Detroit’s backcourt, though, is already crowded. They already have Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Pistons also have the emerging Jaden Ivey in the lineup.

James Mueller @jdm2186 ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has @UHCougarMBK ’s Jarace Walker going fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Sasser going to the Boston Celtics at pick 35 in his post-lottery mock draft ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has @UHCougarMBK’s Jarace Walker going fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Sasser going to the Boston Celtics at pick 35 in his post-lottery mock draft https://t.co/fR0NFXQVlO

Jarace Walker seems to complete the Pistons’ roster puzzle. Walker is superbly athletic and plays bigger than his size. An elbow injury has reportedly kept him sidelined. The Pistons will do their diligence on the said injury and decide from there.

#6. Orlando Magic - Amen Thompson (PG/SG - Overtime Elite)

Amen Thompson is an explosive talent, who some consider, might have the biggest upside in the 2023 NBA Draft. He will be a superb addition to a team that already had last year’s Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero.

#7. Indiana Pacers - Ausar Thompson (SG/SF - Overtime Elite)

The Indiana Pacers could envision a backcourt led by NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Ausar Thompson for years. Thompson’s defense, athleticism and explosiveness will make the Pacers an exciting team to watch out for. He could benefit from Haliburton’s precise passing and leadership.

#8. Washington Wizards - Gradey Dick (SG/SF - Kansas)

Whether the Washington Wizards keep Bradley Beal or not, they will be getting arguably the best shooter in this year’s draft in Gradey Dick. The former Kansas superstar will force defenses to be honest. Having Beal and Dick in the same lineup will be tough to cover. Dick has the size and shooting to make life easier for Beal.

#9. Utah Jazz - Anthony Black (PG/SG - Arkansas)

The Utah Jazz could use an infusion of young talent at the point guard and shooting guard spots. Utah still has Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn. All could be used as trade bait by Danny Ainge.

Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_ “Anthony Black is believed to be high on the Utah Jazz’s draft board.”



- Jonathan Givony “Anthony Black is believed to be high on the Utah Jazz’s draft board.”- Jonathan Givony

Black will be in an ideal spot to grow alongside Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen as the team’s core players.

#10. Dallas Mavericks - Dereck Lively (C -Duke)

The Dallas Mavericks desperately wanted to improve their frontline last season. Christian Wood couldn’t sometimes play in crucial minutes. Dereck Lively falling into their laps will be just superb for the Luka Doncic-led team.

#11. Orlando Magic - Bilal Coulibaly (SF - Metropolitans 92)

The Orlando Magic are enamored with versatile forwards in the mold of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Bilal Coulibaly fits that description. The French forward is more than just Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 teammate.

WeltGawd @MagicMan816

Weight: 230

Wingspan: 7-2

Hammond sliding in the DMs: Twice



Ladies and gentlemen, Bilal Coulibaly is an Orlando Magic! Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Crucial 16-point performance for Bilal Coulibaly to help Mets 92 clinch a spot in the French league final with a Game 4 win over ASVEL. The gifted 18-year old wing is showing lottery level ability as the season moves on. Crucial 16-point performance for Bilal Coulibaly to help Mets 92 clinch a spot in the French league final with a Game 4 win over ASVEL. The gifted 18-year old wing is showing lottery level ability as the season moves on. https://t.co/VitmD3mr1I Height: 6-7Weight: 230Wingspan: 7-2Hammond sliding in the DMs: TwiceLadies and gentlemen, Bilal Coulibaly is an Orlando Magic! twitter.com/draftexpress/s… Height: 6-7Weight: 230Wingspan: 7-2Hammond sliding in the DMs: TwiceLadies and gentlemen, Bilal Coulibaly is an Orlando Magic! twitter.com/draftexpress/s…

Coulibaly has surged in the latest NBA draft mocks with his shooting, smarts and versatility. He could be part of Orlando’s supersized lineups next season.

#12. OKC Thunder - Taylor Hendricks (PF - Central Florida)

Taylor Hendricks is easily one of the 2023 NBA Draft’s most versatile defenders. He could also shoot, which will give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey another target to punish opponents.

#13. Toronto Raptors - Cason Wallace (PG - Kentucky)

The Toronto Raptors already brought in Cason Wallace for a workout. They were reportedly impressed with his showing as a potential Fred VanVleet replacement. Toronto could have a new name orchestrating their plays next season.

# 14. New Orleans Pelicans - Nick Smith Jr. (SG - Arkansas)

Depth at the shooting guard has to be addressed by the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ McCollum, who will be an unrestricted free agent next season, is their best option. Brandon Ingram has sparingly played that spot in certain lineups.

Adding Nick Smith Jr. for a bench role could set them up nicely next season and in the future.

#15. Atlanta Hawks - Keyonte George (SG - Baylor)

The Atlanta Hawks’ perimeter is dominated by former NBA All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. They also have the veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic as shooting guard.

Allowing Baylor’s Keyonte George to learn under the tutelage of the trio could be the Hawks’ best option. Atlanta could look for someone with better size and length but George has the best upside when it’s their turn to draft.

#16. Utah Jazz - Jordan Hawkins (SG/SF - Connecticut)

The Huskies might not have won the NCAA championship without the help of Jordan Hawkins. Connecticut maximized his length and shooting to win another title.

After picking up Anthony Black in the ninth spot, Utah could turn their eyes to Hawkins as the 16th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He will become another superb foundational piece to the Jazz’s rebuild.

#17. LA Lakers - Jalen Hood-Schifino (PG - Indiana)

Who the LA Lakers will get as their starting point guard is one of the burning questions in the offseason. D’Angelo Russell is an unrestricted free agent, opening the door for Kyrie Irving to reunite with NBA superstar LeBron James in Hollywood.

Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_



Super effective as a scorer and passer when operating out of ball-screens. The combination of his great pace, shot-making prowess, playmaking, and positional size makes him lethal out… Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best prospects in the pick and roll and in the entire draft.Super effective as a scorer and passer when operating out of ball-screens. The combination of his great pace, shot-making prowess, playmaking, and positional size makes him lethal out… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best prospects in the pick and roll and in the entire draft.Super effective as a scorer and passer when operating out of ball-screens. The combination of his great pace, shot-making prowess, playmaking, and positional size makes him lethal out… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OoAl0zWNDd

LA’s salary, though, might force them out of the running for Irving. Having Jalen Hood-Schifino as insurance should work out fine for them.

The Indiana star’s size, length and passing could help James’ quest for another NBA championship.

#18. Miami Heat - Olivier-Maxence Prosper (SF - Marquette)

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat love hard workers. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is tailor-made for them. Scouts have raved about his defense, hustle and grit. Miami seems like the perfect landing spot for him.

#19. Golden State Warriors - Kobe Bufkin (PG/SG - Michigan)

The Golden State Warriors traded James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, to get back Gary Payton II for his defense. They should be able to reinforce their perimeter defensive intensity by drafting Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin.

Tyler Metcalf @tmetcalf11 Kobe Bufkin's at-rim finishing is one of the best singular skills in this draft class. Comfortable handle in traffic, good off-ball mover, great w/ extension finishes, not afraid of contact, and gets to the rim in a variety of ways



66.7% at rim in half court

71.1% at rim overall Kobe Bufkin's at-rim finishing is one of the best singular skills in this draft class. Comfortable handle in traffic, good off-ball mover, great w/ extension finishes, not afraid of contact, and gets to the rim in a variety of ways66.7% at rim in half court71.1% at rim overall https://t.co/cSBdYR66WQ

Bufkin has the length, speed and smarts to be a disruptor on defense. He also proved that he’s a decent shooter, which the Warriors covet, by hitting 35.5% of his three-pointers in his sophomore season.

#20. Houston Rockets - Maxwell Lewis (SF - Pepperdine)

Maxwell Lewis is a project at this point in his career. He may not be NBA-ready yet, which could see him spend more time on the bench.

The Rockets have enough prospects to work on. Lewis will have a bench role and will be an addition to their depth at the small forward spot. He has a ton of upside, which teams will covet.

#21. Brooklyn Nets - Leonard Miller (SF - G League Ignite)

#22. Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead (SG/SF - Duke)

#23. Portland Trail Blazers - Jett Howard (SF - Michigan)

#24. Sacramento Kings - Noah Clowney (PF/C - Alabama)

#25. Memphis Grizzlies - Brandin Podziemski (PG/SG - Santa Clara)

#26. Indiana Pacers - Kris Murray (PF - Iowa)

#27. Charlotte Hornets - Ben Sheppard (SG - Belmont)

#28. Utah Jazz - Colby Jones (PG/SG - Xavier)

#29. Indiana Pacers - Brice Sensabaugh (SG/SF - Ohio State)

#30. LA Clippers - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (SF/PF - UCLA)

#31. Detroit Pistons - James Nnaji (C - Barcelona)

#32. Indiana Pacers - Rayan Rupert (SG/SF - New Zealand Breakers)

#33. San Antonio Spurs - Tristan Vukcevic (PF - KK Partizan)

#34. Charlotte Hornets - Julian Strawther (SF - Gonzaga)

#35. Boston Celtics - GG Jackson (PF - South Carolina)

#36. Orlando Magic - Sidy Cissoko (SG/SF - Overtime Elite)

#37. OKC Thunder - Bobi Klintman (SF/PF - Wake Forest)

#38. Sacramento Kings - Julian Phillips (SF - Tennessee)

#39. Charlotte Hornets - Marcus Sasser (PG/SG - Houston)

#40. Denver Nuggets - Trayce Jackson-Davis (PF/C - Indiana)

#41. Charlotte Hornets - Terquavion Smith (SG - North Carolina State)

#42. Washington Wizards - Kobe Brown (SF - Missouri)

#43. Portland Trail Blazers - Keyonte Johnson (SF/PF - Kansas State)

#44. San Antonio Spurs - Mouhamed Gueye (PF/C - Washington State)

#45. Memphis Grizzlies - Jordan Miller (SF - Miami)

#46. Atlanta Hawks - Jalen Wilson (SF/PF - Kansas)

#47. LA Lakers - Seth Lundy (SF - Penn State)

#48. LA Clippers - Toumani Camara (SF - Dayton)

#49. Cleveland Cavaliers - Emoni Bates (SF - Eastern Michigan)

#50. OKC Thunder - Oscar Tshiebwe (PF-C - Kentucky)

NBA fans can't wait for the 2023 draft to start.

