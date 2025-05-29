  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA Mock Trade: Austin Reaves leaves for West contender as Lakers receive much needed paint presence

NBA Mock Trade: Austin Reaves leaves for West contender as Lakers receive much needed paint presence

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 29, 2025 13:45 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn
NBA Mock Trade: Austin Reaves leaves for West contender (Source: Imagn)

Since being signed as an undrafted free agent, Austin Reaves has become a key piece of the LA Lakers roster. Though he's been a strong complement to the team's stars, speculation has arisen of the front office possibly moving on from him.

Ad

With minimal assets at their disposal, the Lakers don't have many options when it comes to making upgrades to the roster. If they want to yield a sizable return, parting with Reaves is likely their best option.

The offseason isn't even fully underway yet, and fans are already working out trades. One recently popped up on Reddit where LA parts with Austin Reaves in exchange for a pair of promising young talents in Jalen Duren and Cam Whitmore. The Lakers standout is routed to the Houston Rockets, with Jabari Smith Jr. finding himself on the Detroit Pistons.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
More for reaves or not enough? Pistons get much needed floor spacing. byu/Bitter-Illustrator15 inNBAtradeideas
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When it comes to areas of need for the Lakers, the center position should be the top priority. Duren could be the answer to their problems for a variety of reasons. He's been a strong rebounder from the moment he stepped foot in the NBA, and is the kind of big man to put beside Luka Doncic. Duren is a great athlete who could be a constant lob threat in pick-and-rolls with the Lakers star.

Ad

Duren, who is extension eligible this offseason, is coming off a season with the Pistons where he averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Austin Reaves expected to command top dollar in free agency in the near future

When it comes to the idea of trading Austin Reaves, his contract is one thing the Lakers have to worry about. While they have him at a team-friendly price right now, that won't be the case for much longer.

Ad

Reaves has one final guaranteed year left on his current contract, where he is set to make $13.9 million next season. After that, he has a $14.8 player option for 2026-27. Seeing that he's emerged as an All-Star-level talent, it's doubtful he opts into that final season.

In a column breaking down the Lakers' offseason options, insider Eric Pincus touched on Austin Reaves' contract situation. He noted the young guard could opt out and seek as much as $30 million annually on the open market.

Ad
"Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range. The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number."

Knowing that they soon might not be able to afford him, the Lakers could look to move Reaves and get some sort of return instead of losing him for nothing.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications