NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster proposal pairs Bam Adebayo and LaMelo Ball to bolster Hornets' chances of ending playoff drought

The Charlotte Hornets have had a relatively quiet offseason, with no major roster moves. That could change if a bold trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes were ever to materialize. His proposal involves the Hornets acquiring Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat, which could go down as one of the biggest trades in franchise history.For that to happen, the Hornets will need to shift into a win-now mindset to make the most of LaMelo Ball’s prime years. However, per Hughes, the cost to acquire Adebyo would be steep.“Charlotte Hornets Acquire: Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Acquire: Miles Bridges, Kon Knueppel, 2027 first-round pick (own), 2027 first-round pick (via DAL; top-two protected), 2028 first-round pick (top-four protected), 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round swap,” Hughes wrote in his article.That's a massive haul to give up, with five draft picks on top of Bridges and Knueppel. Still, adding a player of Adebayo’s caliber could be worth the price. He's not only an All-NBA level two-way talent but also an experienced leader who could step into a mentorship role.The dynamic duo of LaMelo and Adebayo would immediately give Charlotte a strong foundation. Additionally, with the presence of a supporting cast including Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie, the team could realistically compete for a playoff spot.That's an especially intriguing scenario, given the weakness of the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics are expected to be without Jayson Tatum; the Indiana Pacers will miss Tyrese Haliburton for the season, while the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to play without Joel Embiid for a large portion of the year. Moreover, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Damian Lillard in the offseason.With so many key stars sidelined, the East is more open than it has been in years. If Charlotte were to make this kind of move, the Hornets could not only end their nine-season playoff drought but might even do so without having to go through the play-in tournament.Do the Miami Heat want to part ways with Bam Adebayo?Bam Adebayo has been at the center of trade rumors this summer. Before the Charlotte Hornets were mentioned as a possible landing spot, reports were tying him to the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks.Nevertheless, Miami continues to see Adebayo as an essential piece for its future and isn't exploring trade scenarios for him.“A source with direct knowledge said the Heat has given no consideration to trading Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro and essentially starting from scratch, with a treasure trove of picks that likely could be acquired by dealing Adebayo,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote.However, an All-Star pairing of Adebayo and Tyler Herro alone won’t be enough for Miami to consistently reach the Conference Finals the way they did during the Jimmy Butler era. If the Heat want to return to that level, they’ll need to bring in another proven star to carry the load and strengthen the roster.