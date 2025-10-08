NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster proposal pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama to create unstoppable Twin Towers 

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 08, 2025 10:46 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks (Credits: Getty)

After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear that winning championships was his top priority. He admitted that he would be open to changing teams if that increased his chances of reaching the goal.

Recently, a trade idea has been circulating on social media that pairs Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a mock trade simulation that shows how the Spurs could land the two-time MVP.

According to the proposed deal, San Antonio would have to give up a lot of assets, including De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and four first-round draft picks spread over the next five years. While that’s a heavy price, the Spurs would be adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to create an exciting Twin Towers pairing with Wembanyama. The trade would also reduce San Antonio’s payroll by $2 million.

For the San Antonio Spurs, giving up several first-round picks would be a big move, but they’d still have a promising young core. Players like Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Jeremy Sochan would be a solid support crew alongside Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Additionally, Giannis’ presence would instantly raise the team’s ceiling, turning them from an exciting young group into a title contender.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, the front office has already split up its core by parting ways with Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard. Parting ways with the Greek Freak could give them a valuable return of young talent and draft picks, allowing them to begin their rebuild process.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to not don different jersey in near future

Throughout the summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the center of trade speculation linking him to the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. Despite all the buzz, there’s still no clarity about where his preferred destination is.

However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst was certain that he doesn’t see Antetokounmpo staying with the Milwaukee Bucks beyond the 2025–2026 season.

“There has been an expectation for quite some time that Giannis' days in Milwaukee one way or another are numbered,” Windhorst reported. “Whether that was gonna happen this year, whether it's gonna happen potentially during this season, or whether it could happen next summer.”

Further, reports regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife and children moving back to Athens have raised concerns about his long-term future in the NBA altogether.

