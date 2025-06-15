NBA Mock Trade: Celtics address second apron concerns by dealing Kristaps Porzingis for 7-footer

The Boston Celtics finished the 2024-25 season with more questions than answers, following a second-round playoff exit to the New York Knicks and a crushing Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum, which could sideline him for most — if not all — of next season.
And that’s just the start of their troubles. The Celtics are now grappling with second-apron limitations. As a result, they’re restricted to trading only the No. 28 pick this year, either their 2026 or 2027 first-rounder, a 2030 pick swap, and their 2031 pick. Their 2028 and 2029 picks are already gone, and the 2032 selection is currently off-limits.
If that all sounds messy, that’s because it is. The Celtics are boxed in financially and roster-wise, and a likely route to flexibility may include moving one — or both — of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
A creative NBA fan on Reddit floated a three-team trade designed to alleviate Boston’s apron pressure while restocking some depth.
Celtics swap Kristaps Porzingis for Jusuf Nurkic in fan-proposed mock trade
The trade breakdown is as follows.
- Celtics receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Okogie, 2025 second-round pick (via Hornets)
- Hornets receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks (via Celtics)
- Nets receive: DaQuan Jeffries, Nick Smith Jr., two second-round picks
The Hornets could be intrigued by the deal, adding two championship-experienced veterans who don't demand the ball and can seamlessly slot into their young core.
The Nets get value too, shedding salary and gaining a pair of second-rounders, which are valuable currency for a team likely staying in rebuild mode.
For the Celtics, aside from shedding $13.6 million in salary, they’d bring in Nurkic, who is a starting-caliber big who struggled to mesh with stars in Phoenix, but might thrive in Boston’s system, and Josh Okogie, a versatile defender who can contribute off the bench for a contending squad even in Tatum’s absence.
The same Reddit user then suggested a follow-up deal: Jrue Holiday to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Terence Davis, a move that would push Boston entirely out of second-apron territory.
These moves would leave the Celtics with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but the roster would look dramatically different, requiring time and cohesion to find its rhythm.
