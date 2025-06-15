NBA Mock Trade: Celtics address second apron concerns by dealing Kristaps Porzingis for 7-footer

The Boston Celtics finished the 2024-25 season with more questions than answers, following a second-round playoff exit to the New York Knicks and a crushing Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum, which could sideline him for most — if not all — of next season.

Ad

And that’s just the start of their troubles. The Celtics are now grappling with second-apron limitations. As a result, they’re restricted to trading only the No. 28 pick this year, either their 2026 or 2027 first-rounder, a 2030 pick swap, and their 2031 pick. Their 2028 and 2029 picks are already gone, and the 2032 selection is currently off-limits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If that all sounds messy, that’s because it is. The Celtics are boxed in financially and roster-wise, and a likely route to flexibility may include moving one — or both — of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A creative NBA fan on Reddit floated a three-team trade designed to alleviate Boston’s apron pressure while restocking some depth.

Celtics swap Kristaps Porzingis for Jusuf Nurkic in fan-proposed mock trade

The trade breakdown is as follows.

Ad

Celtics receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Okogie, 2025 second-round pick (via Hornets)

Hornets receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks (via Celtics)

Nets receive: DaQuan Jeffries, Nick Smith Jr., two second-round picks

Ad

The Hornets could be intrigued by the deal, adding two championship-experienced veterans who don't demand the ball and can seamlessly slot into their young core.

The Nets get value too, shedding salary and gaining a pair of second-rounders, which are valuable currency for a team likely staying in rebuild mode.

For the Celtics, aside from shedding $13.6 million in salary, they’d bring in Nurkic, who is a starting-caliber big who struggled to mesh with stars in Phoenix, but might thrive in Boston’s system, and Josh Okogie, a versatile defender who can contribute off the bench for a contending squad even in Tatum’s absence.

Ad

The same Reddit user then suggested a follow-up deal: Jrue Holiday to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Terence Davis, a move that would push Boston entirely out of second-apron territory.

These moves would leave the Celtics with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but the roster would look dramatically different, requiring time and cohesion to find its rhythm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.