NBA mock trade: Fan proposes blockbuster 3-team deal that pairs Kevin Durant with Anthony Edwards amid superstar's tense relationship with Suns

Kevin Durant remains on the rumor mill well past the trade deadline. Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns were trading the former MVP in the summer. The NBA insider added that KD knows what’s coming in the offseason, a scenario that has kept fans engaged with trade scenarios.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) proposed a three-team deal pairing Anthony Edwards with his idol. The Minnesota Timberwolves would have to send Julius Randle, Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, Luka Garza, Josh Minott and a 2025 first-rounder to Phoenix.

The Toronto Raptors, the third team in the mock trade, gets Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller. Phoenix allows Durant to leave for Minnesota before KD becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Per Windhorst, the Suns tried to trade Kevin Durant in early February, an issue the analyst said Durant has not criticized the team for, despite having the opportunity to do so. KD reportedly stopped a trade that would have reunited him with Steph Curry in Golden State while Jimmy Butler went to Phoenix. Instead of that happening, Butler landed in the Bay area while Durant stayed with his current team.

Kevin Durant vetoed proposed trade to Warriors to see through his commitment to Suns this season

Kevin Durant does not have a no-trade clause stipulation in his contract. And yet, reports came out that the former MVP vetoed the deal that would have sent him to San Francisco and Jimmy Butler to Phoenix.

In the Draymond Green Show on Wednesday, KD had this to say about staying with his team:

“I didn’t think it made sense. And then, I just wanna see it through. When you commit to something in a season like that and nobody’s got big injuries, everybody’s in the lineup, I’m trying to see this through to the end and see what we can really do with it."

Durant added that had he decided to go with the trade, he would have no problem getting criticized for jumping mid-season to the Warriors. He said he would have no problem playing with “all the noise.”

The Suns know that Kevin Durant is committed to play through the season. Despite their recent struggles, Durant and Co. could still make the playoffs. They are in the 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 27-31. The Suns are only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings (29-28) for the final play-in ticket.

Regardless of what happens in the Suns' push for the playoffs, only time will tell if this is Kevin Durant's last hurrah in Phoenix.

