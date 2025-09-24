NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets $46.3 M All-Star teammate as Bucks sacrifice Kyle Kuzma and more assets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will open training camp on Sunday. Although the team is set to prepare for the 2025-26 season, rumors continue to surround Antetokounmpo and Co. The Bucks made significant changes in the offseason, but some still contend that they could tinker with the roster before the season starts.

Building off those rumors, a discussion on Reddit proposed a trade scenario aimed at pairing the two-time MVP with a Utah Jazz fan favorite. In the suggested deal, the Bucks would send Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr. and two first-round picks to Utah for former All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

Bucks-Jazz proposed trade. [photo:Reddit]

This hypothetical trade would address a pressing issue for Milwaukee. The Bucks currently need another proven scorer to help Giannis Antetokounmpo carry the team, especially after waiving and stretching the injured Damian Lillard. Although the team signed Myles Turner in the offseason, the center is not known for his offense.

The urgency for more offensive talent became apparent during the Bucks’ first-round exit against the Indiana Pacers. Despite Antetokounmpo averaging 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, the Bucks fell 4-1. Lillard’s injury limited him to 7.0 ppg, 4.7 apg and 2.7 rpg.

Kyle Kuzma, who averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.2 apg in the regular season, disappeared in the playoffs. The former Washington Wizards forward contributed 5.8 ppg and 2.2 rpg. Bobby Portis was the more valuable option, averaging 14.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 1.4 apg.

Lauri Markkanen, who will earn $46.3 million for the 2025-26 campaign, averaged 19.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.5 apg last season. Pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo could give the Bucks a solid 1-2 punch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not rule out being traded by Bucks

While fans speculate about who the Bucks could sign to help Giannis Antetokounmpo carry the team, Antetokounmpo is speculating about his future with the team. In a chat with Greek outlet Sport24, he noted the uncertainty in the NBA, even for a superstar like him (via translation).

"Look, I hope it never happens, but I’m expecting it to. Just because you’ve given a lot to the team doesn’t mean the team won’t do what’s best for itself. It’s not always the same owners.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Luka Doncic trade as an example of how things could change even for franchise players.

The nine-time All-Star is under contract with the Bucks for three more years, with a player option in the third. He will still be 33 years old when he can opt out of his deal to become an unrestricted free agent. Although unlikely to be traded, Antetokounmpo is not ruling out that possibility.

