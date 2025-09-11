NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets $53,827,872 Damian Lillard replacement as Lakers add depth with 6-foot-10 veteran

The Milwaukee Bucks were the most active team in the NBA this offseason. Their decision to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard's contract was highly questionable and debated, but they also went on a spending spree to help Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, adding Myles Turner might not be enough to make up for the players they lost. That's why Reddit user Key-Caregiver6385 proposed an interesting mock trade that could help them and the LA Lakers.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Bucks will get Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent, The Lakers, on the other hand, would bolster their depth by adding the likes of Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Cole Anthony, and Gary Trent Jr. The Bucks would also sweeten the deal by adding a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

The Bucks would certainly hate losing that much depth, especially given how much of an energy boost Portis gives them off the bench. Also, they would lose two key shooters like Anthony and Trent Jr., but that's the price to pay for a budding star like Austin Reaves.

Reaves has thrived whenever LeBron James or Luka Doncic haven't played, and he clearly has plenty of untapped potential.

As for the Lakers, they would be adding shooters to help with their subpar spacing, a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, and two draft picks, all while getting Reaves' contract off their books before he opts out and demands a higher salary on his next deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could lead Greece to the ultimate prize

While everybody else gets ready for the NBA season, Giannis is still trying to lead the Greek national team to the biggest prize.

He just helped his nation get past Lithuania for a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals, where they will meet Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun and Turkey.

With that in mind, coach and FIBA legend Vassilis Spanoulis opened up on what they can accomplish, although he and the rest of the team know that they're still a long way away from their goal:

“We are always hungry, when you play for the national team, you always have motivation. We represented our whole country and also the Greek diaspora. Sometimes you make it, some others you don’t. We have to live this moment, enjoy it, and move on. After all, we haven’t won a trophy or a medal. We move to the next game," the coach said.

Giannis dropped 29 points in the win over Lithuania, with his younger brother, Kostas, chipping in with four points and four blocks.

Greece has won the EuroBasket twice, with the latest win coming in 2005. It won't be easy, and Turkey will be a tough opponent to get by, but with a former NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year at the helm, they will always stand a chance.

