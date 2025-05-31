NBA Mock Trade: Jaylen Brown & 6-foot-4 guard make way for Giannis Antetokounmpo's pairing with Jayson Tatum in Boston

After Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, there have been speculations that the two-time MVP could leave Milwaukee.

Although Antetokounmpo is still under contract with the team, and is reportedly still weighing his options, the NBA community has been putting together a lot of mock trades.

Destinations like San Antonio, Miami, Houston and LA have all been reported as potential landing spots. However, over the past few days, rumblings of a trade to Boston have popped up.

One fan on Reddit put together a three-team deal that would send Antetokounmpo to Boston, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to Milwaukee and Bobby Portis to Brooklyn. The Nets would also receive a second-round pick from the Celtics for helping facilitate the deal.

Additionally, the Celtics would send this year's second-round pick and two first-round selections to the Bucks.

A package of Brown, White, two first-round picks and a second-rounder may be the best mock trade for Antetokounmpo. It would give Milwaukee players to help remain competitive, while allowing the team to recoup draft assets.

Brian Windhorst names Boston and New York as potential trade destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Although all the talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee are purely speculative, Brian Windhorst offered some insight on two teams that could make a run at him this summer: Boston and New York.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, the NBA insider explained that staying in the Eastern Conference would likely be within Antetokounmpo's best interest.

However, the number of Eastern Conference teams with the assets to make a push for him is a different story.

“I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept and at the other side of the trade would have a contending team," Windhorst said. "So, Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list.

"There are some teams in the Eastern Conference you could construct an ability to get this done.”

If Antetokounmpo winds up in the West, he'll join a stacked conference that Timberwolves coach Chris Finch believes will have 13 competitive teams jockeying for a playoff spot.

