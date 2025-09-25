NBA Mock Trade: LA Lakers acquire 6-foot-5 shooter, sacrificing $11.5 million PF

The LA Lakers’ front office has been busy this offseason. To strengthen the roster, Rob Pelinka and Co. acquired Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart while also re-signing Luka Doncic. Despite such moves, the Lakers are still looking to improve as they push to give LeBron James another shot at a championship.The Lakers are often at the center of trade rumors, and the latest one making the rounds on social media has them working with their city rivals, the LA Clippers. The idea, which was posted on Reddit on Wednesday, is to add Derrick Jones Jr., who is in the middle of a three-year, $30 million contract, to the Lakers’ frontcourt.In return, the Clippers would receive Jarred Vanderbilt, who is set to earn $11.5 million this coming season, along with a 2031 first-round pick.Both Vanderbilt and Jones play similar roles, capable enough to switch between the small forward and power forward positions.Lakers clippers byu/WuTangMelo inNBAtradeideasVanderbilt struggled last season, averaging 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jones, the 6-foot-5 player, put up 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. For the Lakers, giving up a future pick could be seen as a necessary sacrifice if it helps maximize LeBron’s prime and keeps the team in win-now mode.LA Lakers expected to extend extension offer to existing forwardThe LA Lakers have been making moves with new additions and by finalizing Luka Doncic’s contract extension. One situation that had not been addressed until now was Rui Hachimura’s future. Despite his importance to the rotation, talks around his extension had stayed quiet.That is expected to change soon, as reports suggest the Lakers are preparing to take care of Hachimura’s deal before the season begins. NBA insider Zach Lowe provided insight into where things stand.&quot;They can offer Rui Hachimura enough money to pique his interest,&quot; he said on 'The Zach Lowe Show' (from 28:38 onward). &quot;I think his extension would start somewhere around 26 million and go up from there based on his current salary. I think Rui Hachimura is good. I think he's actually underrated.”Rui Hachimura had previously been mentioned as part of a potential Lakers trade package for Andrew Wiggins, but those rumors have seemed to fall apart. Now the Lakers' focus has shifted toward securing his future in Los Angeles.