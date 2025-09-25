  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Mock Trade: LA Lakers acquire 6-foot-5 shooter, sacrificing $11.5 million PF

NBA Mock Trade: LA Lakers acquire 6-foot-5 shooter, sacrificing $11.5 million PF

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers’ front office has been busy this offseason. To strengthen the roster, Rob Pelinka and Co. acquired Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart while also re-signing Luka Doncic. Despite such moves, the Lakers are still looking to improve as they push to give LeBron James another shot at a championship.

Ad

The Lakers are often at the center of trade rumors, and the latest one making the rounds on social media has them working with their city rivals, the LA Clippers. The idea, which was posted on Reddit on Wednesday, is to add Derrick Jones Jr., who is in the middle of a three-year, $30 million contract, to the Lakers’ frontcourt.

In return, the Clippers would receive Jarred Vanderbilt, who is set to earn $11.5 million this coming season, along with a 2031 first-round pick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both Vanderbilt and Jones play similar roles, capable enough to switch between the small forward and power forward positions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Vanderbilt struggled last season, averaging 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jones, the 6-foot-5 player, put up 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. For the Lakers, giving up a future pick could be seen as a necessary sacrifice if it helps maximize LeBron’s prime and keeps the team in win-now mode.

LA Lakers expected to extend extension offer to existing forward

The LA Lakers have been making moves with new additions and by finalizing Luka Doncic’s contract extension. One situation that had not been addressed until now was Rui Hachimura’s future. Despite his importance to the rotation, talks around his extension had stayed quiet.

Ad

That is expected to change soon, as reports suggest the Lakers are preparing to take care of Hachimura’s deal before the season begins. NBA insider Zach Lowe provided insight into where things stand.

"They can offer Rui Hachimura enough money to pique his interest," he said on 'The Zach Lowe Show' (from 28:38 onward). "I think his extension would start somewhere around 26 million and go up from there based on his current salary. I think Rui Hachimura is good. I think he's actually underrated.”
Ad

youtube-cover

Rui Hachimura had previously been mentioned as part of a potential Lakers trade package for Andrew Wiggins, but those rumors have seemed to fall apart. Now the Lakers' focus has shifted toward securing his future in Los Angeles.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications