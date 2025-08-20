NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat offload unwanted Terry Rozier to swing deal for Patrick Williams and $12.8 million guard

With the Miami Heat looking to improve their team and the way Terry Rozier has played since he arrived in South Beach, it wouldn't be a surprise if they wanted to move him.

Ad

He will enter the final year of his contract and while the Heat have been mostly quiet this offseason, trade talks could ramp up again as we inch closer to the beginning of the season.

With that in mind, Reddit user youngbrightfuture put together a trade idea that would send him to the Chicago Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this scenario, the Heat would get Patrick Williams and Coby White in return for the veteran.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It could be a good move for the Heat since they would get a younger scoring guard in White, who can start or come off the bench and will make just $12.8 million, while adding a defensive-minded forward in Patrick Williams, who hasn't broken out as expected.

For the Bulls, this move would only make sense from a salary-dumping perspective, and it feels like they could've gotten a better offer for their former lottery picks.

Ad

The Heat wants to move on from Terry Rozier before start of the season

Even if this trade doesn't come true, it's hard to believe Rozier will finish next season with the Heat. According to Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network, they're desperately trying to trade him:

"So, according to sources for the Five on the Floor podcast (part of the Five Reasons Sports Network), the Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier's contract (worth $24-26 million depending on incentives) for just about anything, but specifically frontcourt help," Skolnick wrote.

Ad

Skolnick adds that this has nothing to do with Rozier's work ethic or even with his recent involvement in a sports gambling investigation. It's merely a basketball decision:

"The Heat coaches had no issue with Rozier's work ethic or team commitment, but no one seems to be expecting a turnaround. And now there are more issues. The Heat have a very crowded guard room, which leaves little space for Rozier to rehabilitate his value with playing time.

Ad

Rozier had taken a big leap when he played for the Charlotte Hornets, but he's failed to make that same impact in South Beach.

He started 23 of 64 games last season, averaging just 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 39.1% from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More