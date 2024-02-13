Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been going through an adjustment period ever since Doc Rivers took over as head coach. However, such was their dominance before the change of reins that the side has managed to stay third despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' surge (courtesy of Donovan Mitchell).

The Bucks are spearheaded by Antetokounmpo, dishing out healthy numbers as he averages 30.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season. This puts him in the spotlight in our weekly MVP tracker this NBA 2023-24 season.

With week 16 in the books, here is a look at the stars who have managed to stay in the top five from last week, including a new entrant.

NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Week 16)

#5 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

Games last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists

Stats this season: 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Kawhi Leonard's red-hot form and the LA Clippers surge see him take fifth place in our MVP ladder race joining another competitive forward in Giannis Antetokounmpo. 'The Klaw' has had some massive offensive games that has elevated him to the MVP conversation.

In the three games played last week, the Clippers went 2-1 and the forward added his third 30+ point game between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. As it stands, the Clippers are second in the West, and Leonard's efforts have played a massive role.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic- Dallas Mavericks

Games last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 9.6 assists

Stats this season: 34.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists

Luka Doncic continued his MVP-level run and his stellar 39-point performance against the New York Knicks to help the Dallas Mavericks register their first three-game winning streak. The guard's competition with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the rankings makes it an interesting case this season.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games played last week: 3 (Won 1, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 25.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists

Stats this season: 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a rung below this week to Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the OKC Thunder taking two losses against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, seeing them slip to the LA Clippers for second place in the NBA standings. However, his consistency has remained although his eight-game 30+ point streak ended against the Raptors.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last season: 3 (Won 1, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists

Stats this season: 30.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

Doc Rivers' coaching run with the Milwaukee Bucks might not have been off to a great start, but 'The Greek Freak' has not taken his foot off the gas this season, His last five games have seen him average 27.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists and barring his 17-point dip against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been stellar in his run.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Games played last season: 2 (Won 2, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists

Stats this season: 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists

Nikola Jokic remains on top of the ladder after helping the Denver Nuggets close their eighth win in 10 games after the side beat the LA Lakers on the Kobe Bryant statue unveiling day. The 'Battle of the Bigs' saw him get the better of Anthony Davis with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Per NBA.com, the center has 32 games with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists this season.

