NBA MVP race 2023- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic are named finalists for the prestigious award

The NBA MVP race has come down to a three-way battle royale between Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. It will be another photo finish for the league’s most prestigious individual regular-season award.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic



NBA MVP finalists have been announced
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic

All three, whoever gets the award, are well-deserving of the prize after having impressive seasons.

The NBA's top three MVP contenders

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a somewhat under-the-radar season despite averaging a career-high 31.1 PPG, on 55.3% shooting, 11.8 RPG and 5.7 APG. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain to hit at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists with 55.0% field-goal efficiency.

“The Greek Freak” was unquestionably the best player on the team that topped the NBA’s win-loss column. Milwaukee was 25-14, which placed them fifth in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Charlotte Hornets on January 6.

The Bucks finished the regular season on April 9 with a 58-24 record, the best in the NBA. In a span of just a little over three months, Milwaukee lost only three games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP-level play.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid may have made the biggest impression during the last week of the regular season on MVP voters. In his last five games, he averaged 30.2 points on 59.1% shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Embiid carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a strong finish despite having the toughest schedule in the NBA after the All-Star break. He was the Eastern Conference's best player for March and April.

On April 5, Philly’s superstar center dropped a 52-point masterpiece against rivals, the Boston Celtics. The 76ers won 103-101 pushing Doc Rivers to claim that the best player of the year battle was over.

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March



33.3 points

9.4 rebounds

4.4 assists



Sixers were 15-7 while facing the toughest schedule in the NBA



33.3 points
9.4 rebounds
4.4 assists
Sixers were 15-7 while facing the toughest schedule in the NBA
This is Embiid's 3rd player of the month award in the season

Nikola Jokic made the same striking run at the end of last year’s MVP race. Perhaps this will fork for Joel Embiid this season.

“The Process” averaged a career-high and NBA-best 33.1 PPG to wrap up his second straight scoring title. He also added 10.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG and 1.7 BPG.

Joel Embiid placed second to “The Joker” in the last two MVP races. He might have just played his way into the award with a sensational finishing kick.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP until he’s dislodged from the top. He remains at least tied with Embiid as the favorite to win the award.

The Serbian was once again a monster in putting up numbers. He is averaging 24.5 PPG on 55.3% shooting, including 38.3% from behind the arc. Among the three contenders, Jokic is easily the best shooter from distance.

Jokic’s dominance doesn’t just end with his scoring and efficiency to get buckets. He’s also averaging 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG and 1.3 SPG. The back-to-back MVP barely missed averaging a triple-double.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Joel Embiid

3.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

4.) Jayson Tatum

5.) Donovan Mitchell

6.) Domantas Sabonis

7.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

8.) Luka Doncic

9.) James Harden

NBA MVP Ladder, via @NBA
1.) Nikola Jokic
2.) Joel Embiid
3.) Giannis Antetokounmpo
4.) Jayson Tatum
5.) Donovan Mitchell
6.) Domantas Sabonis
7.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
8.) Luka Doncic
9.) James Harden
10.) Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic is the best player in the Western Conference’s best team record-wise. Critics have trolled his ability to protect the rim as the Denver Nuggets’ center. But, he’s still on track to win a third straight NBA MVP plum, which was last accomplished by Larry Bird nearly 30 years ago.

