NBA MVP voting results in full as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned clear win over Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry receives zero top votes

On Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP. A closer look at the voting results shows that the Thunder guard won the award by a landslide.

As per a Tweet by Duane Rankin, a Phoenix Suns beat writer who apparently cast his vote in the MVP race, Gilgeous-Alexander received 71 first-place votes — a far cry from the 29 votes that runner-up Nikola Jokic received.

Only SGA and Jokic received first-place and second-place votes in this season's MVP race. Other notable stars — such as Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and award finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo — got votes for third place through fifth place.

During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring with his 32.7 points per game. His consistent explosiveness on offense helped lead the Thunder to the best record in the NBA, a distinction that they held for a significant chunk of time. SGA also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists, along with 1.7 steals (which is tied for 10th in the league).

Jokic, who was considered SGA's top rival for the award this year, had been named NBA MVP three times over the past five years. While voter fatigue might have factored into Jokic's loss this season, the sensational play of Gilgeous-Alexander on both ends of the floor— along with the winning ways that he brought to the young Thunder team — was enough to sway majority of the voters.

Next to SGA and Jokic, Antetokounmpo came in third place while Tatum and Donovan Mitchell finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thanks OKC teammates after winning MVP: "This award is your award"

Shortly after NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news of SGA's milestone, a press conference was held to officially announce the Thunder guard as this season's MVP.

In his speech, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a message of gratitude to his OKC teammates:

"Without you guys, none of this would be possible," he said. "And I want you guys to know that this award is your award."

The presentation of the MVP award to Gilgeous-Alexander comes on the heels of the Thunder's Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. SGA and the rest of the OKC crew will have to channel their emotions as they seek a 2-0 lead on Thursday.

