  "NBA needs to start relegating teams" - Fans in stitches over Clippers' training camp shirts tied to playoff heartbreak vs Nuggets

"NBA needs to start relegating teams" - Fans in stitches over Clippers' training camp shirts tied to playoff heartbreak vs Nuggets

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:08 GMT
Fans in stitches over Clippers
Fans in stitches over Clippers' training camp shirts tied to playoff heartbreak vs Nuggets. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans online were in stitches after the LA Clippers introduced a new shirt at training camp on Tuesday. The Steve Ballmer-owned team continued to make headlines after an offseason fiasco involving Kawhi Leonard and an alleged circumvention of the salary cap.

Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn shared an image of assistant coach Jay Larranaga wearing a shirt that read, "Get the F**K back," which pertained to what the team needs to do this season to be successful.

F is for floor balance, U stands for urgency, C is for consistent communication and concentration and K is for know we lost to Denver because of transition. It also reflects what coaches often say when trying to defend in transition.

also-read-trending Trending
NBA fans couldn't believe what the Clippers coaching staff wore during the first day of training camp. Some thought the franchise is unserious for letting the Denver Nuggets live rent-free on their heads, while others just can't stop mentioning the Kawhi Leonard issue.

Here are some of the comments.

According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the idea came from assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, which wasn't surprising. Van Gundy famously tussled the ball from Nikola Jokic in Game 1 of their first-round matchup last playoffs. The Nuggets won that game in overtime, as well as the series in seven games.

The current issue with the Clippers is the allegation of circumventing the salary cap using a company called Aspirations, which employed Kawhi Leonard. Aspirations was a former team sponsor, with Steve Ballmer among the investors.

How does the LA Clippers roster look ahead of the season?

The LA Clippers had a busy offseason, trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz. They acquired John Collins, who could be the starting power forward this season.

In free agency, the team brought back James Harden, Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller and Patrick Baldwin Jr. They then signed Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Jason Preston. Lopez gives them a stretch five, while Beal will look to find his way back after two injury-plagued seasons in Phoenix.

Paul, meanwhile, will serve as a backup point guard and locker room leader. Here's what the roster looks like for the upcoming season.

  • James Harden
  • Bradley Beal
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • John Collins
  • Ivica Zubac
  • Chris Paul
  • Kris Dunn
  • Derrick Jones Jr.
  • Nicolas Batum
  • Brook Lopez
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic
  • Yanic Konan Niederhäuser
  • Cam Christie
  • Kobe Brown
  • Jordan Miller (Two-Way)
  • Patrick Baldwin Jr.
  • Kobe Sanders (Two-Way)
  • Trentyn Flowers (Two-Way)
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

