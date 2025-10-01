"NBA needs to start relegating teams" - Fans in stitches over Clippers' training camp shirts tied to playoff heartbreak vs Nuggets

NBA fans online were in stitches after the LA Clippers introduced a new shirt at training camp on Tuesday. The Steve Ballmer-owned team continued to make headlines after an offseason fiasco involving Kawhi Leonard and an alleged circumvention of the salary cap.Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn shared an image of assistant coach Jay Larranaga wearing a shirt that read, &quot;Get the F**K back,&quot; which pertained to what the team needs to do this season to be successful.F is for floor balance, U stands for urgency, C is for consistent communication and concentration and K is for know we lost to Denver because of transition. It also reflects what coaches often say when trying to defend in transition.NBA fans couldn't believe what the Clippers coaching staff wore during the first day of training camp. Some thought the franchise is unserious for letting the Denver Nuggets live rent-free on their heads, while others just can't stop mentioning the Kawhi Leonard issue.Here are some of the comments.Arie @TLVtoLALINKNBA needs to start relegating teams. Clips should be a G league team at bestDru @CookedByDruLINKDenver owns both LA teams 😭Jeff Davis @ScenicDavisLINKFixing the American health care system is easier than turning the Clippers into a championship teamNick Y. @UzziDuzzitLINKI heard Kawhi doesn't have to wear company shirts at his other jobRicky Chu @RikDaddyLINKThey should have added some trees to the designHank Hill @HankHillpr0pan3LINKRancid vibes coming from this team bc of this Kawhi thing. GoofsAccording to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the idea came from assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, which wasn't surprising. Van Gundy famously tussled the ball from Nikola Jokic in Game 1 of their first-round matchup last playoffs. The Nuggets won that game in overtime, as well as the series in seven games.The current issue with the Clippers is the allegation of circumventing the salary cap using a company called Aspirations, which employed Kawhi Leonard. Aspirations was a former team sponsor, with Steve Ballmer among the investors.How does the LA Clippers roster look ahead of the season?The LA Clippers had a busy offseason, trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz. They acquired John Collins, who could be the starting power forward this season.In free agency, the team brought back James Harden, Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller and Patrick Baldwin Jr. They then signed Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Jason Preston. Lopez gives them a stretch five, while Beal will look to find his way back after two injury-plagued seasons in Phoenix.Paul, meanwhile, will serve as a backup point guard and locker room leader. Here's what the roster looks like for the upcoming season.James HardenBradley BealKawhi LeonardJohn CollinsIvica ZubacChris PaulKris DunnDerrick Jones Jr.Nicolas BatumBrook LopezBogdan BogdanovicYanic Konan NiederhäuserCam ChristieKobe BrownJordan Miller (Two-Way)Patrick Baldwin Jr.Kobe Sanders (Two-Way)Trentyn Flowers (Two-Way)