A three-team trade centered around the Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon has gone kaput. Just a few hours earlier, the trade was reportedly in the final stages of completion.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the latest development on the previously brewing trade:

"The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on."

The Boston Celtics were to send Malcolm Brogdon to the LA Clippers while Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to go to Boston. Washington would have received the Celtics' Danilo Gallinari, LA's Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey as well as the Clipper's 30th pick of this year's draft.

The Wizards are tearing down their team for a complete rebuild. Trading Porzingis would have freed them from the $36 million that the big man will be owed next season.

Washington has already sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps. The Kristaps Porzingis trade would have created a ton of cap space for their rebuild.

Porzingis could have just walked away as he has a player option next season. The Wizards were excited to get the 30th pick along with the salary dump.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have a plethora of guards. Giving up Malcolm Brogdon, the Sixth Man of the Year winner, was going to hurt, but Porzingis arguably offered them a higher upside in the long run.

The LA Clippers have been looking for a reliable and consistent point guard. They nearly got that with Brogdon. Clippers coach Ty Lue might not be ready to give Bones Hyland the primary playmaking role, which is why the team is looking for veteran help.

Getting Chris Paul from the Wizards could still work for the Clippers. But for now, that might be on hold until Porzingis' status is resolved.

Kristaps Porzingis seems to be on his way out of Washington

The Washington Wizards are on full rebuild mode. With Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they're going to start from scratch. It doesn't make sense for them to hold on to Kristaps Porzingis, who is in the final season of a five-year deal.

The Latvian had to opt into that final year for the trade to go thorugh. Now that it has fallen apart, he could still pack up and leave after the failed trade.

Porzingis could still end up in Boston but via a different route. Adrian Wojnarowski has an update:

"The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent."

Where he ends up next is anybody's guess. The Wizards might still be able to convince him to opt in for the Celtics trade, but it looks like he's already out of Washington.

