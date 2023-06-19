NBA News- Bradley Beal joins the Suns to form a new Big 3 in Phoneix

A major off-season move appears to be in the works as Bradley Beal is set to leave the Washington Wizards. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Wizards and the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a trade, signaling a new era in Phoenix. While the exact terms of the trade are still being worked out, it is a highly anticipated move.

The prospect of Bradley Beal joining forces with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix is certainly a cause for concern for other teams in the league. The Suns must make the most of this opportunity, especially with Booker approaching the last season of his contract. Fortunately, Durant seems committed to staying with the team for now.

With Beal on board, the Suns have the potential to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league next season, provided that egos do not clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. https://t.co/0lQrSh370q

How will Bradley Beal impact the Phoenix Suns?

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal is currently one of the best-scoring guards in the NBA today. Now that he's about to head to the Phoenix Suns, he'll be joining two of the other great scorers in the league, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. While they may seem like a scary bunch on paper, all three players play very similar roles, which could end up hurting the team in the long run.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns are expected to trade Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and some second-round picks to the Wizards. This means that Phoenix will no longer have a floor general to facilitate the offense for the three prolific scorers. Unless the Suns find a suitable replacement for Paul, one of the stars will need to make significant adjustments to their style of play.

Nevertheless, if Phoenix can successfully make all three scorers work together without disrupting their roles, it could be an exciting spectacle for the league. We may witness a new iteration of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, albeit with fewer emphasis on three-point shooting.

Poll : 0 votes