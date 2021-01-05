Kevin Durant faces week of quarantine per COVID-19 protocols | NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the favorites in the NBA this year behind superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Despite having a 3-4 record, they are still among the top in the NBA Power Rankings because of their offensive firepower.

Recently, however, the franchise faced a sucker-punch after starter Spencer Dinwiddie was ruled out for the season. Now, in NBA News, it appears another of their stars will be out for the short term.

NBA News: Kevin Durant's blistering return is halted by COVID-19 quarantine

Kevin Durant's return to the NBA after a season-long layoff has been highly anticipated and has not disappointed. Brooklyn Nets fans have been treated to a prime KD, with the forward averaging 28 points and seven rebounds per game. However, in the latest NBA News, it appears that Durant's season will be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been reported that due to NBA protocols, Kevin Durant will face a week of quarantine after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Despite multiple negative tests and registering antibodies, Kevin Durant will likely need to quarantine for seven days under the NBA's protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.



If that's the case, he'll miss the Nets next 4 games.



The Brooklyn Nets will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. However, when Durant's name was omitted from the starting line-up, the NBA News soon emerged that this was due to the league's coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Throughout the season, according to NBA News, Durant has returned negative tests for the virus and is still submitting antibodies. Despite this, under the NBA's ruling, it is expected that the Nets' star will miss their next four games before he is permitted to return.

Just looked at the stats, and wow, I had to do a triple take: Through six games, Kevin Durant has averaged 28 points, 7 rebounds, ~5 assists, ~ 1 block & steal per game on 51.4/45.5/88.5. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 4, 2021

Kevin Durant's absence will come as a blow to the Brooklyn Nets who have been struggling for consistent contributions with their two superstars. Durant's numbers have shown why he is still one of the hottest scorers in the game and he is expected to help lead the Brooklyn Nets through a deep playoff run. On the defensive end, Durant is averaging 1.2 steals per game as the Nets hope to improve on their current ranking of 12th most-effective defense in the league.