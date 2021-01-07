NBA News: LaMelo Ball receives warning for violating anti-flopping rule

The NBA has issued an official warning to Charlotte Hornets' young star LaMelo Ball for violating the league's anti-flopping rules, which were enacted before the 2012-13 season.

The flop in question took place during Monday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the league issued the warning on Wednesday morning. There will be no further action taken by the league at the moment, but a second violation would result in a $5,000 fine.

CHA’s LaMelo Ball received a warning for violating league’s anti-flopping rule Jan. 4 at PHI. pic.twitter.com/A0t2O6FVAm — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 6, 2021

LaMelo Ball has been a standout for the Hornets this season, and has already been the star of multiple highlight plays. The rookie is still learning the physicality and pace of the NBA, and will likely grow from this experience.

LaMelo Ball is not known as being a 'soft' player, and certainly does not want to gain that reputation around the league.

LaMelo Ball currently averages 24 minutes per game off the bench, and has put together some impressive numbers through his first seven games. Ball is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. The rookie should take this warning for what it is, and continue to play his game as he begins to get more even more eyes on him.

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to start their 2020-21 season, bringing a 2-5 overall record into their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

This game presents a very intriguing matchup between LaMelo Ball and Hawks' young star Trae Young. The Hornets have some very talented players on their roster, but will need to find a way to win games quickly if they want to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in a loaded Eastern Conference.

As for the flopping, if LaMelo is able to receive this warning and adjusts his game accordingly, there should be no further issues. No NBA player wants to be labeled as a "flopper", and it is unlikely we will see LaMelo Ball throwing himself to the hardwood much more.