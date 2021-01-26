NBA News: League and players union discuss possibility of All-Star game in March

As per the latest NBA News, there has been a major update on this year's All-Star game.

With the coronavirus pandemic expected to cause carnage across the league prior to the season, it was decided that the spectacle would not take place this year. As games continue to be postponed due to health and safety protocols, it appears that the decision was a correct one.

However, according to the latest NBA News, we may yet see a reversal of the governing bodies' choice.

NBA News: Atlanta favorites to host re-scheduled All-Star game

All-Star team captains, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James, battle

Originally set to be held in Indianapolis in February, the All-Star game was canceled prior to the season for the first time since the 1999 lockout.

In recent years, the spectacle has taken on a new form, with conference captains picking their side from the All-Stars voted in rather than the original East vs West. This has added a fresh level of competition to the event, which would be sorely missed this season.

However, according to the latest NBA News, fans could be treated to an All-Star game. Senior league insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that, as per his sources, league officials, along with the Players Union, have been discussing a potential staging of the exhibition in March.

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021

The venue, should the All-Star game go ahead, is currently under discussion, with Atlanta currently the favorite city to host the event.

Fans were left disappointed when league officials canceled the event before its season start date in December. However, with the mass postponements that the majority of NBA teams have seen over the opening month, it is now becoming clear why the All-Star game was considered unnecessary.

The NBA will institute All~Star voting this season with or without a game, sources say



Proposals for staging an actual All-Star game include holding it on an HBCU campus in the Atlanta area in the March 6-7 range — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 25, 2021

Whether the game is still regarded as unnecessary is up for debate. Teams and players will likely feel that it could lead to additional spreading and needless travel as the proposed date is meant to fall on the league's break from the 5th-10th of March.

However, fans will be excited at the thought of the spectacle continuing even during the COVID-hit season. As stated, the All-Star game has transformed itself into a competitive exhibition rather than a straightforward dunk-fest with no defending.

LeBron James's side won the previous two captain-picked contests after late drama in last year's game, and fans will hope to see the same if it were to go ahead.