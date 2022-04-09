NBA News: LeBron James to miss the remainder of the season, doesn’t qualify for scoring title

The LA Lakers' postseason hopes came to an end with their 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. And the team on Friday shut down LeBron James for the final two games of the season.

James, already playing while nursing soreness in his knee, twisted his ankle in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 27. He attempted a return against the same team five days later but has since showed up at Lakers games in street clothes.

It has been a disappointing season for the Lakers (31-49), considering their high aspirations coming into the season. They traded for Russell Westbrook, Mr. Triple Double, as a third star to help the team, especially when James or Anthony Davis were unavailable. However, things did not go as expected, with Westbrook facing much criticism for his role in their failure.

While Westbrook's inadequacies could be pointed to as one of the main reasons for their poor season, perhaps the most important factor was injuries to their star players. The Lakers bet all their chips on AD's health, but the big man has only played in 40 games. His knee and ankle injuries played a big part in the team's 10-30 collapse since Jan. 9.

With nothing left to fight for, the Lakers have opted to rest their big three. None played Thursday in a 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the team's eighth consecutive loss. They are already looking forward to the 2022-23 season and giving James as much time as possible to get ready for next season.

LeBron James is out of the race for the scoring title

LeBron James of the LA Lakers shoots against the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James was bidding to make history as the oldest player in NBA history to win the scoring title. Unfortunately for him, the 37-year-old will not be eligible because he won't have enough games to qualify.

To qualify, James would have to play at least 58 of the 82 games. He has played 56. He is averaging 30.3 points, 0.1 points behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

LBJ has been accused of chasing stats throughout the season, which led many to believe he would do all he could to win the scoring title. James will now finish the season at 30.3 ppg, the second-highest scoring average in his 19-year career.

