NBA News: New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin confirmed to have suffered an injury

The New York Knicks have had a very bad start to NBA season 2020-21, but one of the few positives for them so far has been Obi Toppin. The rookie has been receiving a good amount of minutes on the floor and is adapting to the level of the NBA. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, however, Toppin has been confirmed to have suffered an injury. In this NBA news report, we will be covering the latest on this story.

NBA News: New York Knicks star Obi Toppin suffers a calf strain

Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin was selected 8th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Up to this point, the 22-year-old has not been spectacular for the franchise but has shown the potential to be a superstar in the NBA one day.

However, despite his improving performances, the Knicks will need to put a pin on any plans they have for Toppin. It has now been confirmed by NBA insiders that Obi Toppin has suffered a serious strain to his right calf and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days by the franchise.

#Knicks Injury Report as of Christmas night for Saturday's home opener vs the #Sixers:

-Obi Toppin (sore right calf) and Immanuel Quickley (sore left hip) are doubtful

-Austin Rivers, Doc's son, is out (sore groin)

-#Villanova's Omari Spellman is out (sore right knee) — Dave Uram (@MrUram) December 26, 2020

In addition to Obi Toppin, Austin Rivers and Omari Spellman have also suffered injuries. With all these players doubtful to play, it will be interesting to see how the New York Knicks can work around their potential absences.

The New York Knicks have a tough run of fixtures coming up and need all their key players to be available to potentially steal some wins. However, with these three players potentially absent from the team, only time will tell what the New York Knicks decide to do in this negative situation.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - December 27th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21