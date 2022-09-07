NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers are signing former sixth man of the year to their roster

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to have an impressive offseason, making a number of additions to improve their roster. It appears as if the 76ers aren't done just yet.

According to a recent report from NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers have signed veteran forward Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract. The reported deal includes a player option for the second year.

Harrell had been dealing with some legal issues that have recently been resolved. The veteran forward spent the last season with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Harrell has been one of the most underrated bench assets in the league over the years and should be a big addition for the 76ers. His physicality and aggression on the court are sure to come in handy for Philly.

What does Montrezl Harrell's addition mean for the Philadelphia 76ers?

This off-season, Philadelphia added a number of important rotation players such as P.J. Tucker and Danuel House to their squad.

With James Harden and Joel Embiid looking ready to make some noise this year, surrounding these superstars with rotation assets just might be the perfect strategy. Their newest addition is no pushover either.

Montrezl Harrell found himself in the running for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2021-22 season. He's been one of the top assets off the bench in the entire NBA for several seasons and will provide outstanding depth moving forward for the Sixers.

Last season, with both Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, Montrezl Harrell went on to average 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field.

With the 76ers looking motivated and hopeful to make a serious push towards contending for a championship, it looks as if the team just got an added boost to their rotation.

Harrell would also take some burden off Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers now have the option to give their superstar big man some time off by inserting Harrell into the lineup.

