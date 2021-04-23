NBA News: Rich Paul and Klutch Sports issue statement on Kentucky freshman Terrence Clarke's tragic death in car accident

The NBA lost a potential star when Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Clarke was a freshman on the Wildcats squad this season and declared for the upcoming draft after signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Paul issued a statement (via ESPN) on the tragedy that took the life of Terrence Clarke:

"We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. Terrence was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams. Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time."

According to reports, Clarke's mother was by his side upon his passing.

WKYT also reported that Terrence Clarke was with BJ Boston and was working out before the car accident occurred. A sergeant from the Valley Traffic Division of Los Angeles Police told their sources that “the accident happened at 2:10 PT on Winnetka Avenue.”

The LAPD officer said that Terrence Clarke ran a red light while traveling at a high speed. He hit another vehicle, resulting in his car crashing into a pole and block wall. It was also reported that “Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt properly.”

The 19-year-old was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari also issues statement on Terrence Clarke’s death

John Calipari gives instructions to his team

Legendary college coach John Calipari expressed his deep sadness at the loss of one of his former players. He issued this statement following news of Terrence Clarke’s death:

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."

"Terrence's teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.

We are devastated to learn of our own Terrence Clarke's tragic passing. Our hearts are heavy for Terrence, his family and all of us who loved him.https://t.co/u81DDOszPa — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 23, 2021

Clarke averaged 9.6 points per game for the Wildcats but played just seven games due to an ankle injury.

