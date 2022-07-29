NBA News Roundup: 3-time DPOY participates in WWE tryouts, Gilbert Arenas against player taking pay cuts to help teams win, and more | July 29th, 2022

Several NBA players have tried their hand at wrestling and have appeared in popular shows like the WWE.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Dwight Howard is the latest player to make his wishes of becoming a future wrestling star known. He recently took his first step by participating in a WWE tryout.

James Harden's return to the Philadelphia 76ers became official recently. He signed a two-year deal worth $68.6 million in free agency, taking a $15 million pay cut on his salary. This is to enable the team to surround him with the necessary talent as they look to mount a title challenge.

However, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas wasn't a fan of Harden's decision as he believes players shouldn't have to let go of salaries to help teams win.

Read more about these stories and other headlines around the NBA as of July 29th, 2022, below.

Gilbert Arenas says players shouldn’t be taking pay cuts following James Harden’s decision to do so

James Harden in action for the Philadelphia 76ers during last season's NBA Playoffs

James Harden showed his commitment to winning his first ring by taking a significant paycut worth almost $15 million to return to Philadelphia.

This allows the team the financial flexibility to improve their roster. They have added a coveted free agent in PJ Tucker, along with Danuel House Jr., who addresses some of their roster needs.

The move from Harden was applauded by many around the league. However, Gilbert Arenas believes Harden shouldn't have taken a pay cut. On the latest episode of his podcast, "No Chill With Gilbert Arenas," the former NBA All-Star had this to say about the issue:

"Don't take no pay cut to win. That ain't your job. That is not your job to take a pay cut to win."

He continued:

"You got to remember you're a millionaire taking a pay cut for a billionaire, that don't even sound right. You're a millionaire taking a pay cut for a billionaire right? Like, don't you want to be a billionaire?"

Jalen Rose believes Philadelphia 76ers can legitimately win the Eastern Conference title

The Philadelphia 76ers will need to form a solid unit around Joel Embiid to contend for the NBA title next season

The Philadelphia 76ers' roster improvement has propelled their odds of winning the Eastern Conference.

They addressed several roster problems this offseason by adding players like PJ Tucker, De'Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. to their roster. With James Harden entering the offseason healthy, the Sixers will be hoping to see him do better next campaign.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose believes Philadelphia can be a legitimate contender to win the Eastern Conference. He believes the East has been a 'revolving door' since LeBron James departed to join the LA Lakers and compete in the Western Conference.

Here's what Rose said on ESPN:

"It’s been a revolving door (in the Eastern Conference) since LeBron (James) left (in 2018). So, James Harden now has to put up or shut up with a revamped roster."

The player-turned-analyst believes Harden will be the key to the Sixers' success:

"Can James Harden still play at an All-NBA level? If he does, Philly can legitimately win the East, and he'll get a long-term deal."

NBA analyst believes Klay Thompson should stick with Warriors by taking less money

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (right) celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals win

The Golden State Warriors could face several difficulties in keeping their 2022 championship-winning roster intact moving forward. The team is already hesitant to offer Draymond Green a max contract, and he could test free agency next offseason if the Dubs fail to match his demands.

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd believes that Klay Thompson, who is also eligible for an extension, should look to stick with the Warriors down the line. Cowherd feels Thompson should take a pay cut if required to continue in Golden State.

He opined that Thompson's market value isn't as high, but added that the sharpshooter's value to the Warriors is massive. His fit alongside Steph Curry is another reason Thompson should stick with the Dubs by signing a discounted deal, according to Cowherd.

The analyst said on his podcast, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"He's the perfect partner for Steph, and Steph is the perfect partner for him. He is really valuable to this team, but I don't think he has a ton of market value."

Cowherd added:

"If I was Klay Thompson, I'd take less. ... When you a get a nickname with somebody else, 'Batman and Robin', 'Splash Brothers,' don’t break it up."

Dwight Howard participates in WWE tryouts and intends to become a wrestling star

Dwight Howard reacts during a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game

NBA veteran Dwight Howard seems to be serious about joining the WWE and pursuing wrestling.

The free-agent center was recently at WWE tryouts in Tennessee. Howard could follow in the footsteps of former NBA stars Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone and Shaquille O'Neal to feature as a competitor in the ring. However, he intends to be a part of the business in the long run as well.

Here's what he told ESPN's Arash Markazi after the tryout regarding his desire to become a WWE star:

“I think it is something in my future. I love the WWE. I love wrestling. I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing, tryouts, and everything. Hopefully one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring, wrestling and holding up a belt.”

Draymond Green’s mother would love to see him play for the Pistons

Draymond Green at the Golden State Warriors' Victory Parade & Rally

Draymond Green could be among the big names entering free agency next offseason. The Golden State Warriors forward is seeking a max contract extension but the franchise is reluctant to offer the former DPOY that kind of a sum.

The Warriors spent over $350 million in taxes and salaries last campaign. Several players are eligible for extensions, and offering everyone the salaries they demand could put the Warriors in a financial crunch.

As a result, Green could leave in free agency by opting out of his player option for the 2023-24 campaign. His mother recently provided her thoughts on the situation through Twitter and said:

"Lot of you are saying he shouldnt get MAX but guys that hasn't won anything get BREAD based off potential! #MANGONE"

She also responded positively to a fan tweet suggesting Green, who hails from Michigan, should sign with the Detroit Pistons next.

