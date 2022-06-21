NBA News Roundup: 3-time Sixth Man of the Year not planning on retiring this offseason, Utah Jazz reveal the updated list of head coaching candidates, and more - June 20, 2022

The Golden State Warriors just won their fourth title in six Finals appearances. They proved to the NBA world that their dynasty is still alive. Steph Curry finally won the coveted Finals MVP trophy. Now, several analysts are including him in their all-time top 10 lists.

In other news, the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz are still looking for a new head coach. Their search isn't going as well as planned. In an unprecedented move, Kenny Atkinson reneged on Charlotte's head coaching offer and decided to stay as an assistant with the Warriors. The Jazz, on the other hand, are still in the interview stage.

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are looking to bolster their roster after massively disappointing campaigns. The two teams were the favorites to win the title before the 2021-22 season began, but both ended up winning 0 playoff games.

Let's dive into a few news stories from around the NBA from the past 24 hours.

Lou Williams not interested in retiring from the NBA just yet

Lou Williams of the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 NBA season

Thirty-five-year-old Lou Williams isn't interested in retiring from the NBA and plans on coming back for an 18th season. He is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year recipient and is arguably one of the best bench players of all-time. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks and is going to be active in free agency this offseason. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Williams' agent Wallace Prather said:

"(Williams) is not pursuing retirement, and I’ll be proactive in talking to teams during free agency."

BBall Index @The_BBall_Index



Here are his Player Profile report cards for the following skill areas:



Playmaking

Perimeter Shooting



Explore more with our 2013-22 Player Profiles:

bball-index.com/data-tools-pac… Can Lou Williams help a team next season? He'll be a free agent.Here are his Player Profile report cards for the following skill areas:PlaymakingPerimeter ShootingExplore more with our 2013-22 Player Profiles: Can Lou Williams help a team next season? He'll be a free agent.Here are his Player Profile report cards for the following skill areas:🍗 Playmaking🍗 Perimeter ShootingExplore more with our 2013-22 Player Profiles:bball-index.com/data-tools-pac… https://t.co/vGO8SfQLtP

Collin Sexton cleared for full practice after missing majority of last season

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021

Collin Sexton missed most of last season after playing just 11 games in the beginning. He suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee and didn't suit up at all, despite the Cleveland Cavaliers making the play-in tournament. He is expected to be a sold contributor on this budding team moving forward or a valuable sign-and-trade asset. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he has been cleared for full contact training and basketball activities. He reported:

"Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities, sources said. Sexton underwent surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus and has made a complete recovery on the eve of entering free agency. Rival execs believe Sexton’s market could reach the $20 million-per-year range."

Brooklyn Nets are at an impasse with Kyrie Irving regarding his future

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets during the first round

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is up in the air and recent reports suggest that the team is at an impasse with him, regarding his contract. There is optimism from the rest of the NBA that Irving will enter the free agency market and sign with another team. If Irving decides to leave Brooklyn, teams like the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are reportedly interested. He has eight days until his deadline to opt in to his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 NBA season.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors https://t.co/LnAgFks2yB

Veteran forward Jeff Green returning to the Denver Nuggets next season

Jeff Green of the Denver Nuggets against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Jeff Green was a valuable piece for the Denver Nuggets last season. He was an important piece with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, as well, but the organization didn't bring him back. However, the Nuggets are going to get his services again as the 35-year-old forward has decided to opt in to his player option to continue playing alongside the reigning two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic.

He averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field last season and started in 63 of the 75 games he played. He also started in all five playoff games this year.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN. Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN.

Utah Jazz release the list of their candidates in the middle of a huge head coaching search

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz in the 2022 NBA playoffs

The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a huge head coaching search and have interviewed more candidates than any other organization in the NBA. They released a list of 15 potential head coaches who are all up for the second round of interviews. The list includes 12 assistant coaches, one G-League coach and two former head coaches.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the assistant coaches up for the job are New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Utah Jazz current assistant Alex Jensen, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Boston Celtics assistants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Detroit Pistons assistant Jerome Allen and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell.

The current G-League head coach is Jason Terry, who coaches the Grand Rapids Gold, a Denver Nuggets affiliate. Moreover, the former head coaches are Frank Vogel (LA Lakers) and Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers).

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



Full interview here bit.ly/39x2LqA Utah Jazz interviewed Jason Terry for their vacant head coaching position & Terry shares with @BallySports why the Jazz are headed in the right direction & is a "good man for the job" & why Donovan Mitchell is an elite athlete.Full interview here Utah Jazz interviewed Jason Terry for their vacant head coaching position & Terry shares with @BallySports why the Jazz are headed in the right direction & is a "good man for the job" & why Donovan Mitchell is an elite athlete. Full interview here ➡️bit.ly/39x2LqA https://t.co/SVcGa1sLtG

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kyrie Irving return in a Brooklyn Nets uniform next season? Yes No 0 votes so far