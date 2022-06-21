NBA News Roundup: 3-time Sixth Man of the Year not planning on retiring this offseason, Utah Jazz reveal the updated list of head coaching candidates, and more - June 20, 2022

The Golden State Warriors just won their fourth title in six Finals appearances. They proved to the NBA world that their dynasty is still alive. Steph Curry finally won the coveted Finals MVP trophy. Now, several analysts are including him in their all-time top 10 lists.
In other news, the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz are still looking for a new head coach. Their search isn't going as well as planned. In an unprecedented move, Kenny Atkinson reneged on Charlotte's head coaching offer and decided to stay as an assistant with the Warriors. The Jazz, on the other hand, are still in the interview stage.
The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are looking to bolster their roster after massively disappointing campaigns. The two teams were the favorites to win the title before the 2021-22 season began, but both ended up winning 0 playoff games.
Let's dive into a few news stories from around the NBA from the past 24 hours.
Lou Williams not interested in retiring from the NBA just yet
Thirty-five-year-old Lou Williams isn't interested in retiring from the NBA and plans on coming back for an 18th season. He is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year recipient and is arguably one of the best bench players of all-time. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks and is going to be active in free agency this offseason. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Williams' agent Wallace Prather said:
"(Williams) is not pursuing retirement, and I’ll be proactive in talking to teams during free agency."
Collin Sexton cleared for full practice after missing majority of last season
Collin Sexton missed most of last season after playing just 11 games in the beginning. He suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee and didn't suit up at all, despite the Cleveland Cavaliers making the play-in tournament. He is expected to be a sold contributor on this budding team moving forward or a valuable sign-and-trade asset. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he has been cleared for full contact training and basketball activities. He reported:
"Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities, sources said. Sexton underwent surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus and has made a complete recovery on the eve of entering free agency. Rival execs believe Sexton’s market could reach the $20 million-per-year range."
Brooklyn Nets are at an impasse with Kyrie Irving regarding his future
Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is up in the air and recent reports suggest that the team is at an impasse with him, regarding his contract. There is optimism from the rest of the NBA that Irving will enter the free agency market and sign with another team. If Irving decides to leave Brooklyn, teams like the LA Lakers and New York Knicks are reportedly interested. He has eight days until his deadline to opt in to his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 NBA season.
As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania:
"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."
Veteran forward Jeff Green returning to the Denver Nuggets next season
Jeff Green was a valuable piece for the Denver Nuggets last season. He was an important piece with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, as well, but the organization didn't bring him back. However, the Nuggets are going to get his services again as the 35-year-old forward has decided to opt in to his player option to continue playing alongside the reigning two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic.
He averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field last season and started in 63 of the 75 games he played. He also started in all five playoff games this year.
Utah Jazz release the list of their candidates in the middle of a huge head coaching search
The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a huge head coaching search and have interviewed more candidates than any other organization in the NBA. They released a list of 15 potential head coaches who are all up for the second round of interviews. The list includes 12 assistant coaches, one G-League coach and two former head coaches.
As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the assistant coaches up for the job are New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Utah Jazz current assistant Alex Jensen, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Boston Celtics assistants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Detroit Pistons assistant Jerome Allen and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell.
The current G-League head coach is Jason Terry, who coaches the Grand Rapids Gold, a Denver Nuggets affiliate. Moreover, the former head coaches are Frank Vogel (LA Lakers) and Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers).
