NBA News Roundup: Adam Silver disappointed with Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala comes to Russell Westbrook’s defense, and more - July 13, 2022 

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant continue to make NBA news with rumors of a departure from the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver not pleased with Kevin Durant's trade request

KD and Silver during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

One of the recurring subjects in the NBA News roundup is the possibility of a Kevin Durant trade. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said KD's trade situation is not good for the league.

"I’m realistic that there’s always conversations that are going to go on behind closed doors between the players and the representatives of the teams; but we don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is," Silver said.

Zach LaVine convinced by the Chicago Bulls front office to re-sign

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

Zach LaVine shared his approach to free agency with the Chicago Sun Times's Joe Cowley. He said he did not entertain other teams' offers after meeting with the front office of the Bulls. LaVine said the front office convinced him to put pen to paper on a max contract.

"I went into the offseason with an open mind. Once I was able to meet with Marc and AK and they came to me with everything that I wanted. There was no other reason for me to go outside and look at any other teams. I think that would have been, for me, disrespectful on my end because they gave me everything that I asked for" LaVine said.

Zach LaVine: Would Have Been Disrespectful To Meet With Other Teams

Kendrick Perkins wants to see KD in the West

KP and KD constantly make the NBA news roundup

On ESPN's "First Take," former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins said he wants to see Kevin Durant back in the Western Conference. Perkins believes having KD in the West would make it a more competitive conference.

I want Kevin Durant in the Western Conference. I want to see the Western Conference get back to the old Western Conference because right now the East is actually better than the West." Perkins said.

I want to see Kevin Durant go back to the West, up the West a little bit, go over there and compete with Luka, and Steph, and Kawhi, and LeBron and make that conference a little bit more powerful again," Perkins continued.

Andre Iguodala defends Russell Westbrook

Olympics Day 4 - Basketball

Russell Westbrook's poor season has led to massive speculation on his future. Andre Iguodala has criticized the trade talks surrounding Westbrook. Iguodala doesn't understand the constant need to feature Westbrook in the headlines.

"I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook… What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? ‘Cause, y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish," Iguodala said.

The Russell Westbrook effect:



Kevin Durant led league in PPG

Paul George 2nd in league PPG

James Harden led league in PPG

Bradley Beal 2nd in league PPG

LeBron James 2nd in league PPG The Russell Westbrook effect:Kevin Durant led league in PPGPaul George 2nd in league PPGJames Harden led league in PPGBradley Beal 2nd in league PPGLeBron James 2nd in league PPG https://t.co/GRI84aUI8V

Joel Embiid granted French citizenship

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Cameroonian-born Joel Embiid has been officially granted French citizenship, according to a report by bebasket.fr. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was one of the leading candidates for league MVP honors following a career year.

Having obtained French citizenship, Embiid is now cleared to represent the French national basketball team. He could play for them in the 2024 Olympics alongside Rudy Gobert.

FIBA @FIBA



How long until Vincent Collet is on the phone ahead of Joel Embiid has officially obtained a French passport!How long until Vincent Collet is on the phone ahead of #EuroBasket Joel Embiid has officially obtained a French passport! 🇫🇷How long until Vincent Collet is on the phone ahead of #EuroBasket? 📞👀 https://t.co/c1TNAP1gMu

