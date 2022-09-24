NBA News Roundup: Austin Rivers calls out Ben Simmons for lying, penalty for take fouls announced for next season, and more | September 24, 2022

The NBA was shaken by a couple of scandals involving Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns and Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons opened up about sitting out during his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting traded.

Meanwhile, the league also announced a new penalty for take fouls in the upcoming season. The NBA has been vocal about its unhappiness with take fouls, and they are taking action starting next season. A new rule regarding score changes will also be implemented.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for Sept. 24

Andre Iguodala returning to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season

Andre Iguodala at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Roughly three months after winning his fourth NBA championship, Andre Iguodala finally decided on his future. On a recent episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala announced that he will return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season.

The four-time champ will fill the Warriors' 14th roster spot heading into training camp. He also cracked a joke, blaming his teammates and the entire Warriors organization for convincing him to return. He already felt retired during the offseason before changing his mind.

"I'm going to blame a few people," Iguodala said. "Steph Curry is one person I am going to blame, but as a group, I am blaming Steph, Draymond and Klay. Steve Kerr a little bit, Bob Myers, I think they just showed me a lot of love. They helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball."

Austin Rivers calls out Ben Simmons after his comments about his father

Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons appeared on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast to discuss his messy divorce with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons spoke about Sixers coach Doc Rivers kicking him out of practice.

"I just was not in that place to play," Simmons said. "I wasn't, I couldn't do it. Getting kicked out of practice that day, I actually spoke to Doc before practice and I was like, 'Doc, I'm not ready. Mentally I'm not ready, please just understand that.' I tried to let him know prior.

"He was like, 'I'm gonna put you in anyway.' I'm like, 'Alright.' Told me to get in, I looked at him like it was one minute into practice, and he's like, 'Ben get in.' I'm like, first of all no one's doing that. You're doing this on purpose and that's how I felt, too. It was like, 'So it seems like everyone's trying to f*** with me now.'"

Doc Rivers' son, Austin, who will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season, chimed in on the issue via Instagram. He seemingly called out Simmons for lying, as per Fox Sports.

"Bro you actually believe this dude? If y'all only knew," Austin Rivers wrote.

Kyle Kuzma opens up about exit from the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma playing for the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the LA Lakers. Kuzma helped the Lakers win the title in 2020, but they traded him last offseason to the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook. The narrative surrounding his exit from the Lakers put him in a "dark place."

"How people perceived me. ... It kind of hurt me a little bit," Kuzma told reporters on Friday during the Wizards' media day.

Kuzma's revelation came after former Wizards guard John Wall's Players' Tribune essay about his mental health struggles. Wall has been a vocal mental health advocate this offseason, joining previous confessions by Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan.

NBA announces new penalty for take fouls next season

An NBA referee and Draymond Green

The NBA announced a couple of rule changes for the upcoming season. Take fouls will now be penalized with a free throw plus ball possession. Take fouls are fouls committed by the defense during transition without going after the ball.

"Some of our best play at the NBA is defensive basketball," Senior Vice President overseeing referees and training, Monty McCutchen, said. "We don't want to discourage that. In fact, we think this rule will encourage that because now we're asking you to make a legitimate play on the ball. From that standpoint, we think more exciting basketball is on the horizon."

Another rule to be implemented next season is about changing scores. The NBA Replay Center can make scoring changes after reviewing plays such as 3-point shots or shot clock buzzer beaters. A blue light will now flash at the scorer's table whenever there are changes, and it will be announced to everyone.

Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III underwent successful knee surgeries

Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of a scandal involving their now-suspended coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics went from being a championship contender to a team in turmoil in a couple of months. With training camp just a few days away, there was a glimmer of good news for Boston.

Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III underwent successful surgeries to repair their knee injuries. Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will likely be out for the entire season. Meanwhile, Williams had an arthroscopic procedure to address issues in his left knee.

"Time Lord" is expected to resume basketball activities in eight to 12 weeks. He had a breakout season in 2022, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He was among the best defensive big men in the NBA last season.

