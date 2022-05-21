NBA News Roundup: Bob Cousy fires back at JJ Redick for his 'plumbers and firemen' comments, Jason Kidd denies Luka Doncic had an illness and more | May 21st, 2022

NBA superstar Luka Doncic was rumored to be fighting an illness in between Games 1 and 2 of the Dallas Mavericks' matcup against the Golden State Warriors. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went on to debunk the rumor before Game 2, while Luka had himself a night with 42 points.

Meanwhile, Bob Cousy has fired back at JJ Redick for his "plumbers and firemen" comments a while back. Redick was in a heated debate with an ESPN analyst about Cousy being a better point guard than Chris Paul. Cousy is an NBA legend who played for the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963.

Now, let's take a look at the latest NBA news roundup for May 21st, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Bob Cousy responds to JJ Redick's 'plumbers and firemen' comments

Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy

NBA legend Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick for his comments about him playing against "plumbers and firement" for the majority of his career. Redick was in a heated debate with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo of ESPN when the former player reacted after the analyst said that Cousy was a better point guard than Chris Paul.

In an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 93-year-old Boston Celtics legend fired back at Redick for his comments. Cousy went on to name a handful of fellow NBA legends he played with and against during his career, including Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.

"I will defend the firemen and the plumbers that he referenced. And I'll just give you a few of the names of these firemen that I played with and against during those years. How about Bill Russell? Not too bad a player. Wilt Chamberlain, remember that guy? He wasn't bad. I guess he must have fought fires as well," Cousy said.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA "I guess [Wilt Chamberlain] must have fought fires as well"



NBA legend Bob Cousy reacts to J.J. Redick's comments about Cousy playing against "plumbers and firemen"

Jason Kidd denies Luka Doncic was sick between Games 1 and 2

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic was rumored to be under the weather and dealing with a minor illness in between Games 1 and 2. Kevin Harlan told Greg Papa and John Lund of KNBR last Thursday that he heard from two different sources that Doncic was up all night dealing with an illness after Game 1.

However, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters before Game 2 that Doncic was fine and ready to play. Luka was more than ready to play as he exploded for 42 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Mavericks' 126-117 loss.

"To my knowledge, he was good this morning. He was good this afternoon. I don't know if he was sick or not sick. He's fine," Kidd said.

Warriors stuns Mavericks in Game to capture 2-0 lead

Kevon Looney, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are just two wins away from their first NBA Finals berth since 2019. The Warriors overcame a 19-point lead to get the 126-117 win and a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Jordan Poole scored 23 points off the bench. Kevon Looney had the best game of his postseason career with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green was a non-factor for most the game due to foul trouble.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic had a game-high 42 points, with five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Jalen Brunson had 31 points and Reggie Bullock added 21 points, but it was not enough to hold Golden State's third quarter barrage. Games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry both listed as questionable for Game 3

P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will try to get homecourt advantage back when they visit the Boston Celtics for Games 3 and 4. The Heat were blown out by the Celtics in Game 2 and the series is now tied at 1-1. Two key contributors for Miami are listed as questionable for Game 3, per Hoops Rumors.

P.J. Tucker left Game 2 with a knee injury, while Kyle Lowry has been battling a hamstring injury throughout the postseason. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the swelling on Tucker's knee subsided and an MRI was not needed. Tucker is expected to test his knee and play in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Lowry has only played in five postseason games for the Heat. He has been battling a hamstring injury towards the end of the regular season and has carried over to the playoffs. Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel also listed Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as questionable.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Miami Heat injury report for Saturday at Celtics:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): questionable

P.J. Tucker (knee): questionable

Max Strus (hamstring): questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): questionable

P.J. Tucker (knee): questionable

Max Strus (hamstring): questionable

Gabe Vincent (hamstring): questionable

NBA announces All-Defensive 1st and 2nd Teams

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

The NBA has announced the All-Defensive First and Second Teams on their official website. 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics leads the first team. Joining Smart are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA Communications @NBAPR



Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

Rudy Gobert (Utah)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

Rudy Gobert (Utah)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

Marcus Smart (Boston)

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat is the main star on the second team. Adeboyo is joined by Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Draymond Green of the Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics and Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adebayo was beaten out by Jackson Jr. by a point for the final spot on the first team despite having more first place votes. Smart received all 99 possible first place votes, while Draymond Green was in last place with a total of just 34 points.

NBA Communications @NBAPR



Bam Adebayo (Miami)

Draymond Green (Golden State)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:

Bam Adebayo (Miami)

Draymond Green (Golden State)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)

Robert Williams III (Boston)

