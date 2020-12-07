NBA News Roundup: Champions LA Lakers return to practice seeking to repeat, Montrezl Harrell speaks on LeBron James and adapting to a new role

2019-20 NBA Champions LA Lakers coached by Frank Vogel arrived at the team practice facility today for Day 1 of training camp. The 17-time NBA champions are the favorites going into the 2020-21 season. For that to happen their new signing, Montrezl Harrell will need to play a key role. In this latest edition of NBA news roundup, we take a look at some of the highlights from press interactions featuring the defending sixth-man of the year and coach Frank Vogel.

During the interaction, Montrezl also spoke about LeBron James and the leadership he brings on the court. Let's take a deep dive into the defending champions as they begin their journey for a repeat on this edition of NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: LA Lakers take the floor for their first day of training camp

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The LA Lakers began their first official preseason practice today. Going into the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles based franchise is favored by many to repeat, but Frank Vogel is well aware that the task ahead of his team will not be an easy one. Speaking on the same, he said,

Biggest goal is to find the right balance

The LA Lakers received a major boost this past week, when both their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis signed new long-term deals. Apart from that, the addition of some key free agents such as Montrezl Harell and Dennis Schroder has definitely put LA Lakers in a very comfortable spot.

According to Mark Medina, the LA Lakers did not have their full roster of players practicing today. When asked about the players who were missing from action, Frank Vogel choose not to provide much detail to the media.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said "we did not have a full slate of the rest of the guys." Did not say how many and who did not practice other than Quinn Cook has to go through more testing since he just re-signed — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 6, 2020

NBA News Roundup: Montrezl Harrell ready to follow LeBron James' lead next season

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Montrezl Harrell was part of LA Clippers roster last season, and played major minutes as they were knocked out of the playoffs. Having moved over to the LA Lakers this offseason, Montrezl Harrell isn't feeling the pressure and is looking forward to teaming up with 4-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

Montrezl Harrell on @KingJames: “It’s not hard to play with one of the greatest players to play this game. He makes the game extremely easy for a lot of us on the floor … we just follow." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2020

Montrezl will be required to fill the role that was played by Dwight Howard last season. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis might not afford Harrell as many offensive opportunities as he would have got with the LA Clippers. But the 26-year-old is very aware of that and when asked about it during the press conference today, he said,

When you have guys on the floor of that high caliber, I don’t feel it’s going to take that much getting used to. I don’t feel like I have to play one particular style really. Just basically want to do anything that it takes to win the game. That’s all that really matters.

The LA Lakers have their first game in six days. We will see if the defending Champions can quickly find a balanced role not only for Montrezl Harrell but all 4 of their new signings.

