NBA News Roundup: Eastern Conference heavyweights tipped as the favorites for the championship next season, Golden State Warriors superstar begins his off-season preparation, and more - July 6, 2022 

Despite the NBA season concluding, the NBA news continued. With free agency open, players and teams have been reconstructing their rosters.

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook recently made headlines by opting into their contracts' final year. Kevin Durant, too, has been consistently featured in the NBA news roundup.

Here is the NBA news roundup for July 6, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Boston Celtics early favorites according to the bookies

Tatum and Smart after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite their season ending in disappointment, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win it all next season, according to The Athletic. BetMGM has the Celtics ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks with their championship odds at +550 for Boston and Milwaukee.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are the third most favored team to win the title. The champions' odds are at +650 alongside the Los Angeles Clippers. The LA Lakers are the sixth favorite, and the Brooklyn Nets are the 13th favorite.

It's never too early to talk about favorites.After a frenzy of NBA transactions, updated title odds from @BetMGM point to the Celtics and the Bucks as the new favorites to take home the 2023 NBA title.

Ja Morant surprises a waitress with a $500 tip

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant recently surprised a waitress at a local restaurant with a $500 tip. The waitress initially quizzed Morant about who was and why he left a tip so large. The waitress then realized she was talking to Morant.

Here's a clip from the recent vid of Ja tipping a waitress $500.

James Harden expected to sign a new deal this week

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden reportedly plans to sign a contract extension very soon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 76ers and Harden have been talking about him signing for less than the maximum. That way, they can surround him and Joel Embiid with better players. Woj said:

"To be able to go out and get some ancillary pieces here in free agency that James Harden needed essentially to opt out of his contract and do a new deal that allows financial flexibility in Philly that allows he and Philly to improve that supporting cast.

"You can expect Harden and his representative and Daryl Morey in Philly to sit down and hammer that deal out here perhaps, in the next 24 hours."

Michael Jordan set to be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23

Michael Jordan in attendance for the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Michael Jordan will be on the covers of NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. This appearance will be MJ's fourth on the cover of the game. He's previously appeared on the covers of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12 and NBA 2K16.

Michael Jordan Edition

Championship Edition



Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Edition
Championship Edition
Pre-order starting 7/7

Steph Curry begins off-season preparation

Curry and the Warriors have been making NBA news all summer long

Steph Curry is back into training despite winning the championship less than a month ago. The sharpshooter was seen lifting weights and working with the medicine ball, seemingly focused on his mobility and conditioning.

