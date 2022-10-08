NBA News Roundup: Ex-NBA player claims Nike gave LeBron James $1B to keep his mouth shut about China; Jake Paul offers Draymond Green $10M for boxing match, and more | October 8, 2022

LeBron James is the only active NBA player who is a billionaire. One of the reasons is his lifetime deal with Nike. However, an ex-NBA player has claimed that "The King" received $1 billion from Nike to keep his mouth shut about alleged human rights violations in China.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole continues. Celebrity boxer Jake Paul has offered Green $10 million to take his talents into the squared circle. Paul is not interested in fighting Green but thinks that he can beat the Golden State Warriors star.

On that note, here's the latest NBA news roundup for October 8 brought to you by Sportskeeda:

Bobby Portis upset about his name being used in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation

Draymond Green vicously punching Jordan Poole at practice has taken over the NBA less than two weeks before the start of the season. With the video of Green's punch being leaked to the public, the fallout from the situation has started. One unwarranted casualty is Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portis' name was mentioned as an example of a player punching a teammate. He punched then-teammate Nikola Mirotic during a practice for the Chicago Bulls. The NBA suspended him for eight games, while Mirotic missed 23 games due to the facial injuries he suffered.

The Bucks big man is upset that he's being used as an example, as it's a different situation. Mirotic charged at Portis twice before he was floored with a punch. Portis' reputation was tarnished by the incident, but he has turned things around since joining the Bucks.

Bobby BP Portis @BPortistime Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Mirotic sustained two broken facial bones and missed the first 23 games of that season: twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… In October 2017, Chicago suspended Bobby Portis for the first eight games of the season after he punched Nikola Mirotic in practice: usatoday.com/story/sports/n… Mirotic sustained two broken facial bones and missed the first 23 games of that season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… In October 2017, Chicago suspended Bobby Portis for the first eight games of the season after he punched Nikola Mirotic in practice: usatoday.com/story/sports/n…Mirotic sustained two broken facial bones and missed the first 23 games of that season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… As previously tweeted in my last tweet, I got 8 games for defending myself. It’s a lot different IMO. Stop dragging my name in this. twitter.com/thesteinline/s… As previously tweeted in my last tweet, I got 8 games for defending myself. It’s a lot different IMO. Stop dragging my name in this. twitter.com/thesteinline/s… https://t.co/psyWioFDr1

Former NBA player claims Nike gave LeBron James $1 billion to keep his mouth shut about China

Former NBA player Royce White has accused LeBron James of receiving $1 billion from Nike to stay silent about China's issues.

Several human rights organizations have called out China for their treatment of the Uyghur people. Nike is one of many companies linked to alleged forced labor factories in China.

"LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment, which is also church of LGBTQ," White said on the "Free Game Sports" podcast.

"He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation. That is the two million people being placed in the concentration camps in China for no other crime other than being Muslim.

He continued:

"Now, he won't speak on that. Why? Number one, it's an economic injustice that he's done to take that payoff to shut his mouth because really, he should have asked Nike for $40 billion. He should have got at least $500 million a year, if not a billion dollars a year because Nike makes $40 billion of revenue a year. He represents at least 1/40th of their commercial value and influence."

Ultra Maga Squirrel Mama @SquillMama Royce White says @KingJames was paid 1 billion dollars from Nike to keep his mouth shut about the 2 million Uighurs in Chinas concentration camps. 🤔What say you LeBron ? Royce White says @KingJames was paid 1 billion dollars from Nike to keep his mouth shut about the 2 million Uighurs in Chinas concentration camps. 🤔What say you LeBron ? https://t.co/SCDLBsYmmb

White's claims about James are baseless, but it's true that the LA Lakers superstar has been silent about Nike's situation in China. That's the same reason why Enes Kanter Freedom called out James, as well as Michael Jordan, last season.

Joel Embiid being courted by France and Team USA for upcoming 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was born in Cameroon but holds French and American citizenship. Embiid recently became a citizen of the United States last month. That means he could play for France or USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Team USA and France are trying their best to recruit the Sixers superstar. Embiid would make the Americans more unstoppable, while joining France would make them formidable challengers for the gold medal.

There were reports earlier this year that Embiid would choose to play for France in the FIBA World Cup next year. That was till his American citizenship became official, making his decision to represent one of the two countries more important.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The USA Basketball team is looking to beat France on Joel Embiid's international basketball commitment as they have interest in the recently French-naturalized Sixers star, per @TheSteinLine The USA Basketball team is looking to beat France on Joel Embiid's international basketball commitment as they have interest in the recently French-naturalized Sixers star, per @TheSteinLine https://t.co/h6ck0IPSg8

Jake Paul offers Draymond Green $10M for boxing match

The video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole into oblivion has taken over the NBA. The Golden State Warriors might have downplayed the situation, but it looks more serious. While a lot of people were critical of Green, someone was ready to offer him the opportunity to use his fists legally.

YouTuber and undefeated boxer Jake Paul has offered Green $10 million to enter the squared circle. Paul wants him to box under his Most Valuable Promotions, but no opponent was named. It may or may not be a serious offer, but Paul knows how to get people talking.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green

Paul has a 5-0 record as a pro boxer, with wins over former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters, Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley. He will face Anderson Silva later this month, which would be his toughest test to date.

Jamal Murray exits preseason game due to hamstring injury

Jamal Murray exited his second preseason game since returning from an ACL injury. Murray limped into the locker room against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Denver Nuggets called the injury a left thigh soreness, but Murray clarified it as a hamstring cramp.

"It was frustrating, but it's OK," Murray said. "It's just a cramp. It's not like it was a pull, nothing serious. My body hasn't had this much since training camp, three-hour practices and all that. I guess I'm just adjusting to the workload, that's all."

Nuggets fan can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Murray's injury. The 25-year-old guard missed all of last season while recovering from a knee injury. He's an important player for a Nuggets team with NBA championship aspirations this season.

