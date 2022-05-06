NBA News Roundup: Former champion says he deserved to be in top 75 team, league suspends Dillon Brooks for Game 3 against Warriors, and more | May 6th, 2022 

A lot is happening on and off the court in the NBA following the commencement of round two of the 2022 playoffs. Eight teams remain, while the rest have started to structure their offseason plans to improve their respective rosters.

Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two names still making the headlines, despite their team's early exit from the postseason. Meanwhile, the league has released its verdict on Dillon Brooks' possible suspension from Game 3 against the Warriors.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the most prominent news that's been the focus over the last 24 hours in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving believes he deserved a spot in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was one of the most surprising omissions from the NBA's 75th-anniversary team. Irving, a former NBA champion, is arguably the most skilled player in the league right now. However, his off-court image has hurt his legacy.

Issues ranging from his anti-vaccination stance to his handling of the media, have been cited as two key reasons behind his snub from the 75th Anniversary Team. Irving finally expressed his thought process regarding the same, and he believes that he deserves to be on that team. Here's what he said regarding this recently on ETC's Podcast by Boardroom (h/t ESPN):

"I feel like I deserve to be on that top 75 list and simply because I'm part of the revolution of the game."

Dillons Brooks suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks received a one-game suspension for his 'Flagrant 2' foul against Gary Payton II during Game 2 of the round two series against the Golden State Warriors. Brooks received plenty of criticism for his hard foul that led to Payton sustaining an elbow fracture that is expected to keep him on the sidelines for 3-5 weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN.

Brooks' absence will be a huge blow for the Grizzlies as he is one of their best defensive players. The Warriors are a difficult team to beat on the road, so Memphis will miss Brooks' services, especially when guarding Dubs' talisman Stephen Curry.

Jalen Rose says Lakers should trade Anthony Davis instead of LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a bold take recently, saying the Lakers should consider trading talisman LeBron James. Several fans and analysts laughed off the suggestion, and didn't find it a viable option for the Lakers to consider. Former NBA player Jalen Rose also believes it isn't the best of ideas for LA to trade LeBron.

The former Raptors star believes the Lakers should instead trade eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis. Here's what he said on ESPN's morning show 'Get Up':

"That's the guy you need to actually be trying to trade, not LeBron James. He needs a secondary best player that's going to supplement the times that he's going to miss games. At this point in his career, hopefull he plays 60, 65 games. The problem is, that's A.D. also. That's truly the Lakers' problem. A.D. can't stay healthy."

Ben Simmons undergoes successful back surgery

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One (2022 NBA Playoffs)

Ben Simmons was among the stacked list of star players that didn't make a single appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets guard didn't take to the court with the Philadelphia 76ers after a stand-off with the organization. He was expected to make his season debut with the Nets, but a back injury forced him to stay on the sidelines.

The Nets star eventually opted to undergo surgery following Brooklyn's early exit from the playoffs. The franchise and the player recently announced that the surgery was successful.

Robert Covington signs a two-year deal with the LA Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament

Robert Covington will remain in Hollywood beyond this season for an additional two years. The forward signed a $24 million deal with the LA Clippers. He was acquired by the franchise at the trade deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington has agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent Andrew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington has agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent Andrew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. https://t.co/myggO0o4Sp

Covington has been successful in his 23-game stint so far, averaging 10.4 points on 50% shooting and 45% from 3-point range. He is one of the better defensive players in the league and could play an impactful role for the Clippers in the upcoming season as they aim to make a run at the championship, with Kawhi Leonard expected to return after a season-long absence.

Edited by Parimal