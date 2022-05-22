NBA News Roundup: Former MVP defends Chris Paul, Steve Kerr’s reaction to Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration, and more | May 22nd, 2022

The 2022 NBA Playoffs continue in full swing, with the Miami Heat going 2-1 up in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics last night.

Meanwhile, plenty of intriguing off-court storylines have surfaced as well. Former MVP Charles Barkley showed support for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. The latter has been at the center of criticism after failing to lead his team to a deep playoff run.

The Golden State Warriors travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State faces a stern test, though. They could be without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, who has been vital on defense against Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic.

Charles Barkley deems it unfair to ask Chris Paul to carry the burden of leading a team at his age

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns saw their record-breaking campaign end in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. They succumbed to a 4-3 series defeat against the Dallas Mavericks, with a dismal blowout loss in Game 7 at home.

CP3 misfired big-time during the series. As a result, he was targeted heavily by critics after failing to achieve success in the postseason with yet another title-contending worthy team.

Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley, however, was unhappy with the criticism directed towards Paul. In a recent interview, Barkley deemed it unfair to expect CP3 to lead the team at his age. He also called out Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as they were the younger players on the team.

Here's what Barkley said regarding this on The Ryen Russillo Podcast:

"I criticize Booker and Ayton. It's time for those guys to take over and be the best players. To ask a 38-year-old CP to be best player, he single-handedly won the New Orleans series for you, he got you a two zip, he probably ran out of gas because Luka was beating the hell out of him. But to ask a 38-year-old guy to carry you at this stage of his career."

Barkley continued:

"Magic took over for Kareem. Tony Parker took over for Tim Duncan to Kawhi Leonard. As the guy gets older, it's unfair for us to ask him to be the guy he was 5-10 years ago."

Steve Kerr reacts to Steph Curry's "night night" celebration during 2022 NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Steph Curry is among the few players in the NBA who are likened by pretty much every teammate and colleague in the league. The Warriors star has brought out a new "night night" celebration, gesturing that he's putting his opponents to sleep after hitting clutch shots that seal the win for his side.

Generally, NBA players receive plenty of backlash for celebrations like these, but Curry seems to be an exception. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr highlighted the reason behind it while speaking to reporters via video conference on Saturday (via NBC Sports):

"I don't mind it all. And I think what's notable is that I don't think we've run into any opponents who seem to mind it. I think Steph, the way he carries himself, the way he handles being on the other end of that kind of stuff, he realizes that it's all part of the game and players are going to trash talk during the game, they are going to have their theatrics."

Kerr continued:

"He enjoys that part of the show. But there's a humility to Steph that people and fellow players around the league also recognize. So I think they respect him and that's why he gets away with it whereas some guys may not."

Miami Heat go 2-1 up against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three [2022 NBA Playoffs]

The Miami Heat bounced back from their Game 2 loss in remarkable fashion against the Boston Celtics by grinding out a 109-103 win in Game 3 at TD Garden.

The Heat came out swinging, taking a 26-point lead at one stage. But the Celtics did a terrific job of cutting that lead down to only one early in the fourth period. However, Boston couldn't keep the momentum going, as they failed to limit their turnovers throughout the entire contest.

The Heat made a record 19 steals as a team, forcing 23 turnovers off the Celtics and grabbing 33 points off turnovers.

Bam Adebayo was the best player on the floor for the Heat as he bagged 31 points, ten rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 41 points but also recorded seven costly turnovers for the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler misses entire second half of Game 3 vs. Celtics due to knee injury; could suit up in the next match

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three [2022 NBA Playoffs]

Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler didn't join his teammates in the second half of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. He sustained a knee inflammation problem during the halftime break. The Heat went into halftime with a 15-point lead and needed Butler, who has been tremendous in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, to play on as they looked to ensure a victory.

Nevertheless, they still managed to win the contest, owing to a solid defensive display down the stretch. Butler finished with eight points, three rebounds and assists apiece, and two steals, in 19 minutes of play-time.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the injury isn't considered serious, and the six-time NBA All-Star could suit up for Game 4.

Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable for Game 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two [2022 NBA playoffs]

The Golden State Warriors will aim to go 3-0 up against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday on the road. It will be an uphill task, though, as Dallas has been excellent at home during these 2022 NBA Playoffs. Golden State could also be without Andrew Wiggins for Game 3.

The All-Star forward has been instrumental in the two wins for the Warriors so far. He has been the primary defender on Dallas talisman Luka Doncic, which has limited the Slovenian's impact on the offensive end of the floor.

Wiggins has been listed as questionable because of an ankle soreness problem, but head coach Steve Kerr recently stated that he is expected to play.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra