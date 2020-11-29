NBA News Roundup: 'Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us' - Pat Riley talks about the Miami Heat off-season and the return of Udonis Haslem

The Miami Heat are one of the most respected franchises in the NBA, and they have made the NBA Finals five times in the past decade. In their latest playoff appearance, they surprised the entire league by defeating heavily favored teams in the Eastern Conference. However, their 2019-20 season had a bittersweet ending, as they lost to the star-studded LA Lakers in the NBA Finals. Major NBA news updates have come out of the Miami Heat franchise ahead of the 2020-21 season concerning their current players and those who have gone.

The Heat is run by team president Pat Riley, who is an incredibly respected executive in the league. He has 9 titles to his name as either a player, a coach or an executive, and won the NBA Executive of the Year in 2011 in the aftermath of the LeBron James signing.

NBA News Roundup: Pat Riley says re-signing Bam Adebayo was a 'no-brainer', comments on UD's return

Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem

Pat Riley made a statement earlier this year when commenting on Bam Adebayo's contract extension, saying that it was a "bit dicey" and that the team wishes to have cap flexibility.

However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that Adebayo's agent spoke to the Heat organisation and the negotiations reportedly favored the All-Star center.

Soon, the Miami Heat announced that Bam Adebayo has agreed to a 5-year max extension worth $163 million, with the possibility of it increasing to $195 million depending on his accolades.

Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract -- $163M with trigger for $195.6M -- and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020

Speaking soon after Bam Adebayo's extension, Pat Riley said in a statement:

Advertisement

“One of the most important things a franchise can do is to make sure that your best, youngest, cornerstone players sign on the dotted line...Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us because we know he will be around for years to come. That’s great for the Heat, great for the fans and great for Bam.”

Bam Adebayo had a career year last season with major leaps in most statistical categories, and was crucial to the team's 2020 playoff run.

Another piece of NBA news out of the Miami Heat organisation is the return of veteran Udonis Haslem. A Miami native, Udonis Haslem attended school in Miami High and has spent his entire career with the Heat franchise. Haslem currently holds the record for the longest term in a single franchise for any active player.

The 40-year-old Udonis Haslem isn't valued for his scoring ability but for his veteran presence as a mentor for the young roster.

Pat Riley commented on his return to the team:

Advertisement

"It’s great to have UD back. His role is so critical for our team. Besides being able to still play, UD keeps everyone together in the locker room and on the road, teaching and mentoring. I think it’s a role he really loves and we are glad he decided to come back for another season."

Udonis Haslem went undrafted in 2002, but he has been part of all three of the Miami Heat's titles and has the most playoff experience in the roster.

NBA News Roundup: Jae Crowder makes an unusual request after he departs from the Miami Heat

Jae Crowder

In other NBA news, the Miami Heat bid forward Jae Crowder goodbye and saluted his contributions on their Instagram post.

It was Jae Crowder's comment on the post made headlines.

Advertisement

Crowder made an unusual request, asking that the franchise not offer his number 99 jersey to another player.

Miami Heat's Instagram post's comment section

Jae Crowder played just one year for the franchise and wasn't a star player. The likelihood of the Heat retiring his jersey number is very low, and this comment was likely intended as a joke.

Having your jersey number retired is one of the most honorable things that can happen to a basketball player, and the Miami Heat have retired only 6 jersey numbers in their entire history.