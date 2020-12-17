NBA News Roundup: "I'm happy with my decision" - Kawhi Leonard doesn't regret snubbing LA Lakers, jokes about why he left Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard doesn't mind playing against LA Lakers on opening night. The Klaw was impressed by the Purple and Gold for winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2019-20 but is satisfied with his decision of joining the LA Clippers instead of the Lake Show.

For the uninitiated, Kawhi Leonard was heavily linked with the LA Lakers in the summer of 2019. Instead, the two-time Finals MVP chose to take his talents to their crosstown rivals. Unfortunately for Kawhi, the LA Clippers only managed to reach the Western Conference Semifinals last season.

NBA News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard praises LA Lakers but satisfied with free agency decision

Appearing on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Leonard indulged in a myriad of topics. He was asked by the host whether playing against the LA Lakers, whom he snubbed in free agency, made him uncomfortable.

"No, not at all. I'm happy with my decision. They did a great job last year. They did their thing," said Leonard.

The LA Clippers have already faced the LA Lakers twice in the preseason and will also be playing against them on the opening night of the 2020-21 campaign.

NBA News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard talks about large hands, jokes about leaving Toronto Raptors

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Among the distinctive features of Kawhi Leonard are his large hands. During the same episode, Kimmel asked him if there were any disadvantages to it.

"I can't do that like, putting my hands in my own pocket. Sometimes they're just way too small," add Leonard added.

"Is that why you left Toronto? because your hands were cold," interjected Kimmel.

"Man I couldn't find gloves to fit me," concluded Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. It was rumored at the time that Leonard favored the LA Lakers as his landing destination.

Eventually, the move did work out for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year who led the Raptors to the NBA Championship in 2019. After his successful campaign, he departed the Canadian franchise in free agency.

