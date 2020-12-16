NBA News Roundup: "I want to go up against the best” Jimmy Butler reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's extension in his own confident style

The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner but all eyes on Tuesday were on the announcement that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be staying in Milwaukee. In the latest NBA News Roundup, it was revealed that the reigning MVP signed a massive contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Discussing the season ahead and the potential of battling the Greek again in the playoffs, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler spoke to the media and confirmed his excitement at the prospect.

NBA News Roundup: Jimmy Butler excited to continue battling with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East

Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler was one of the main reasons the franchise were able to reach the NBA Finals last season after his stellar playoff displays. The fifth seed came up against Eastern top dogs, the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals but eased past Giannis and co. in 5 games.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Butler discussed his feelings toward Giannis Antetokounmpo signing a new contract extension to stay in Milwaukee:

"He’s a hell of a player. He wants to be great. It’s our job to get better, each and every day, each and every year. He’s done a phenomenal job at it. They got a good core group around him. It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun to watch. It’s going to be fun to go to battle against those guys."

The Miami Heat showed togetherness while in the bubble and throughout their playoff run. Although they weren't among the favorites going into the postseason, the Heat showed that with a clear game plan and without egos you are able to make a deep run and challenge the league's supposed elite.

In Jimmy Butler, the Heat have a leader and a determined winner who will do anything for his side. In their Finals series against the LA Lakers, Butler almost averaged a double-double with 26 points and 9.8 assists per game. The forward did everything he could to will his side to victory but ultimately fell just short.

Jimmy Butler's competitive attitude and confidence to face the league's best came across in his media appearance. He discussed how he felt facing further matchups with Antetokounmpo in the East:

"I like it. I don't think you can go around him. I don't think you can go around LeBron either. I think you got to go right through them. You got to beat them."

Jimmy Butler continued to talk about the confidence that he has while facing these sides. He also commented on the respect the Miami Heat have earned and will continue to earn through their one-for-all playing style:

"There's a lot of squads in this East that you got to go through ... It doesn't intimidate me none. I want to go up against the best. I know my guys want to go up against the best. That's our way to show that we belong. That's how we gain our respect."

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision to stay in Milwaukee will make the Bucks favorites in the East again, there is no reason to believe the Miami Heat can't deal with them as they did last year. Jimmy Butler's infectious confidence and leadership will help the franchise to continued success this year. Therefore, don't be surprised if we find ourselves with a Butler vs LeBron round 2.