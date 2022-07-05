NBA News Roundup: J.R. Smith explains his infamous 2018 NBA Finals mistake; Bronny James pulls off 360 dunk and more | July 5th, 2022

Kevin Durant has taken over NBA free agency after requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Durant has been linked to several teams, including the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. After about a week of signings and trades, the offseason has been relatively quiete the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, J.R. Smith has opened up about his infamous gaffe at the 2018 NBA Finals. Bronny James also showed off his insane hopps before an AAU game in front of his father.

On that note, here's a look at the latest NBA news roundup on July 5 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

James Wiseman on track to make Summer League debut

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors missed all of last season due to a knee injury. He underwent surgery to repair his torn right meniscus in April 2021. He was on track for a return last season but suffered a setback in rehab.

According to multiple reports, Wiseman had arthroscopic knee surgery in December, which delayed his return. The Warriors eventually decided to sit him out for the season. Golden State ended up winning their fourth championship in eight years.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reported that Wiseman is on track to make his debut in the 2022 NBA Summer League. The 21-year-old big man made progress by playing 5-on-5 during practice. He did not play in the California Classic but is expected to be in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors James Wiseman is definitely happy to be back on the court James Wiseman is definitely happy to be back on the court 😄 https://t.co/EKjLPVgVRG

J.R. Smith talks about his infamous 2018 NBA Finals gaffe

J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers

J.R. Smith made one of the biggest mistakes in NBA Finals history in 2018. He infamously forgot that the score was tied in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. After George Hill missed the go-ahead free throw, Smith was able to get the offensive rebound.

However, Smith thought they were up and let the clock run out. The gaffe forced overtime, where the Warriors took over and won Game 1. Golden State went on to sweep the series and win the championship.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 3 YEARS AGO TODAY

JR SMITH's infamous blunder in GM1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.



Here's the full heartbreaking bench video

3 YEARS AGO TODAYJR SMITH's infamous blunder in GM1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.Here's the full heartbreaking bench videohttps://t.co/yMjKV2kfti

On the "Iman Amongst Men" podcast, Smith discussed the incident with his former teammate Iman Shumpert. The two-time NBA champ believes his teammates and Cavs coaching staff let him down by not calling a timeout.

"Normally, in every other situation like that for us, what do they do after we get a rebound?" Smith said. "Somebody's gonna call a time out. We got an extra possession. Nobody's gonna call a timeout? So I'm supposed to think to get the rebound, and call a timeout? So, I don't got nobody else out here. It's just me. I'm playing golf now."

NBA stars shine at FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Luka Doncic of Slovenia

Several NBA stars have been busy this summer representing their countries in the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Here are some of the players who are turning heads during the current qualifying window:

Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

The Dallas Mavericks superstar had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Slovenia's hard-fought 84-81 win against Sweden.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

The OKC Thunder star continues to impress for Canada. Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points on 84.6% shooting in Canada's 113-67 win against the Virgin Islands.

Dennis Schröder (Germany)

The free agent guard exploded for 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Germany's win over Poland. Schröder last played for the Houston Rockets.

Davis Bertans (Latvia)

The Mavericks stretch four led the Latvians to an easy 93-60 win over Slovakia. Latvia are turning heads during this window despite playing without Kristaps Porzingis.

Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico)

The New Orleans Pelicans point guard is having an amazing time with the Puerto Rican national team. In their 97-87 win against Mexico, Alvarado had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Theo Maledon (France)

The OKC Thunder player put up 15 points in France's easy 81-40 win over Hungary.

Bronny James pulls off 360 dunk before AAU game

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon High School

Bronny James is inching closer and closer to the NBA. The son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James went viral on Monday for pulling off a 360 dunk before an AAU game. Bronny was warming up when he casually hit an insane dunk in front of his famous father.

Bronny did not stop there, as he put on a show for the Blue Chips. He chased down an opponent and blocked his shot during a fast break. He also showed off his passing during the game. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Blue Chips' 75-55 win.

Serge Ibaka to remain in Milwaukee, agree one-year deal

Serge Ibaka of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Serge Ibaka from the LA Clippers at the trade deadline last season. He was supposed to help the Bucks in the postseason, but he did not even make their playoff rotation. Lingering problems and age have slowed down Ibaka in the last few seasons.

However, the Bucks decided to bring him back for a one-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ibaka might play better next season as he enters this offseason completely healthy. He could provide the Bucks with additional rim protection and out-of-position three-point shots.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Ibaka's new deal is for a minimum salary. He will be 33 next season. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bucks last season, shooting 51.9%, including 35.1% from beyond the arc.

