NBA News Roundup: Jalen Rose puts the league on notice over Kevin Durant's possible move to the Miami Heat, former Dallas Mavericks guard announces his retirement, and more - July 20, 2022

With the NBA Summer League coming to a conclusion, the NBA news continues circulating. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant continue to make NBA news with rumors of a departure from the Brooklyn Nets. Russell Westbrook's future remains uncertain after leaving his long-time agent.

The Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs are headed into rebuilding mode and have been mentioned in trades to absorb massive salaries.

Here is the NBA News Roundup for July 20, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Jalen Rose believes Kevin Durant will become even better if he joins the Miami Heat

KD continues to be present in the NBA news roundup

On ESPN's "Get Up," Jalen Rose spoke about the possibility of Kevin Durant joining the Miami Heat. Rose believes that Durant coupled with coach Erik Spoelstra is a winning combination.

"The league is in trouble because the greatness of KD now gets elevated with the best coach in the NBA. So, to put KD with that group of leadership now all of a sudden the hunger he has for a franchise that has won championships before he got in the Miami Heat, I think this will be a great opportunity for him to further his career," Jalen Rose said.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Jalen Rose



#NBATwitter #HEATCulture "The league is in trouble [if Kevin Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami]."— Jalen Rose "The league is in trouble [if Kevin Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami]."— Jalen Rose#NBATwitter #HEATCulture https://t.co/uHL7JlIhl7

Goran Dragic recalls the moment he felt he needed to get out of the Phoenix Suns

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Goran Dragic played for the Phoenix Suns from 2012 to 2015 under owner Robert Sarver. Dragic recently shared a memory from his time with the Suns on a podcast. He spoke about when he was on the cusp of making the All-Star team, but Sarver was pleased when he didn't. Dragic said:

"He came to the gym and said that he is happy … Actually happy. So I asked him why are you so happy? He told me that it’s because he doesn’t have to pay me 1 million dollar bonus. And I was like, what kind of owner doesn’t want his own player to make the All-Star team. After that I said to myself, 'I really don’t see myself being in this place any longer.'"

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops Goran Dragic reveals that Suns owner Robert Sarver was “happy” he didn’t make the All-Star game in 2013-2014:



Sarver came to Dragic in the gym after hearing the news and told him he was “glad” he now didn’t have to pay him his $1M ASG bonus.



(via Frojlke z Googyem Pod) Goran Dragic reveals that Suns owner Robert Sarver was “happy” he didn’t make the All-Star game in 2013-2014:Sarver came to Dragic in the gym after hearing the news and told him he was “glad” he now didn’t have to pay him his $1M ASG bonus.(via Frojlke z Googyem Pod) https://t.co/NJvOQLvuIY

Jordan Poole not worth the max extension according to NBA executive

Poole in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Golden State Warriors have some decisions to make this summer. One decision is the extension of Jordan Poole. The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that an anonymous NBA source believes Poole is not worth a max extension.

"What's the upside in locking him in now?'" one team cap strategist told B/R. '"He's not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who've proven they can carry a team. He's close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player," Fischer's report read.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042…

Miles Bridges to face serious consequences for domestic abuse allegations

Miles Bridges, Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

The allegations against Miles Bridges by his girlfriend have been an ongoing story. Bridges was on the verge of a massive contract extension but talks ceased following the allegations. The LA District Attorney said:

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors. Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse - via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse - via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

JJ Barea announces his retirement

JJ Barea, Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Former Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Barea is announcing his retirement. An NBA champion with the Mavericks in 2011, Barea played for Dallas over two stints. He also represented the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011 to 2014. Barea is currently playing in the Puerto Rico basketball league.

"I’m ready. Last year it worked my head and I wasn’t ready. This year yes and I am calm about finishing", Barea told El Nuevo Dia

Rival Times @RivalTimes JJ Barea ends his glorious career without playing his last game in San German and without regrets: “I’m calm about finishing” rivaltimes.com/jj-barea-ends-… JJ Barea ends his glorious career without playing his last game in San German and without regrets: “I’m calm about finishing” rivaltimes.com/jj-barea-ends-…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far