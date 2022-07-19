NBA News Roundup: James Harden focused on winning championship next season; DeAndre Ayton officially re-signs with Suns, and more | July 19, 2022

James Harden was one of the best players in the NBA a couple of seasons ago. However, he has not been the same since suffering a hamstring injury in his debut season with the Brooklyn Nets. After a year and a half, Harden is now with the Philadelphia 76ers and feels healthier coming into next season.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have completed the re-signing of DeAndre Ayton on a four-year, $133 million deal. Ayton initially agreed to join the Indiana Pacers, but the Suns have the right to match the offer. With their core still intact, Phoenix could still be considered as contenders next season.

On that note, here's the latest NBA news roundup for July 19 brought to you by Sportskeeda:

Cavaliers show off 3 new uniforms for next season

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for the 2022-23 NBA season after releasing three new uniforms. According to an official release via NBA.com, the unveiling of the jerseys is part of the Cavaliers' refreshed brand identity for next season. The new designs include the Association, Icon and Statement uniforms.

The new Association jersey is white; the Icon is wine red, and the Statement is black. The jerseys will also feature the Cavaliers' new shirt sponsor for the next season — Cleveland-Cliffs. Cliffs is the biggest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



#LetEmKnow "We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball.” -Daniel Arsham "We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball.” -Daniel Arsham#LetEmKnow https://t.co/QzqnkbkcMJ

The Cavaliers have one of the best young cores in the NBA heading into next season. They were one of the surprise packages last season but failed to qualify for the postseason. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are expected to help the Cavaliers become a top team moving forward.

James Harden feeling healthy, focused on winning title

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden is younger than Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, but it seems like he has been a step slower in the last two seasons. Harden was one of the best players in the NBA before the COVID-19 pandemic. He's a former MVP and one of the 75 greatest players in league history.

Hamstring injuries have slowed him down in recent years, but Harden feels healthier going into next season. The 32-year-old superstar told Beth Harris of the Associated Press that he's going to have a great 2022-23 season. Harden even took a pay cut to help the Philadelphia 76ers build a championship-winning roster.

"I'm looking to have an unbelievable season," Harden said. "I don't want to just go out there and be running around and not being efficient and looking old out there. I still want to be really, really, really good."

He continued:

"I wasn't able to get in my spots and get to where I needed to get to without thinking about it, so that right there slowed my confidence down. It was craziness, but I'm finally back. I'll be a lot more aggressive scoring-wise just because my body allows me to."

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden 40-point games by team:



98 — Rockets

2 — Nets

1 — Thunder



49% of his 40-point games were in 2 seasons. James Harden 40-point games by team:98 — Rockets2 — Nets1 — Thunder49% of his 40-point games were in 2 seasons. https://t.co/eQ8xMZuEMi

Keegan Murray wins NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP

Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray was the No. 4 pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA draft. However, there were some who criticized the Kings for taking the Iowa product over Jaden Ivey. Murray, though, proved his doubters wrong by showing up at the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

The 21-year-old forward averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals in four games. He also shot the ball 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. For his consistent performances, Murray was named the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings 23.3 PPG

7.3 RPG

40% 3P%

Highest PPG by a Top 10 pick since 2012 23.3 PPG7.3 RPG40% 3P%Highest PPG by a Top 10 pick since 2012 ▪️ 23.3 PPG▪️ 7.3 RPG▪️ 40% 3P%▪️ Highest PPG by a Top 10 pick since 2012 https://t.co/FZBPpcxbnj

Entering the draft, Murray was described as the most NBA-ready prospect. It looks like he could be a great fit in Sacramento playing under new coach Mike Brown. The Kings are looking to become real contenders with core players such as De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

DeAndre Ayton feels blessed, signs new deal with Suns

DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

DeAndre Ayton is returning to the Phoenix Suns after signing his new four-year, $133 million contract. The Suns retained their core, which bodes well for their objective of winning a championship. They had the best record in the league last season but fizzled out in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns are looking to prove their doubters wrong after getting demolished by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the WCF. Ayton might also need to fix his relationship with coach Monty Williams. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old center feels blessed after signing his new deal, per ESPN:

"This is a blessing, This contract not only has generational impact for my family, but also with the way we are able to work in the Phoenix community and home in the Bahamas," said Ayton.

He continued:

"I've come to understand that this is a business. So, I was more anxious to know the end of the result, so I could focus, move on and just get back to work. I just treated everything like a business. Just keep being professional, approach everything with professionalism and not looking too deep into it."

Deandre Ayton @DeandreAyton



I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers. PHOENIX! I grew up here, got drafted here, had my son here. We have the best fans in the world.I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers. PHOENIX! I grew up here, got drafted here, had my son here. We have the best fans in the world. I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers. 🔒 https://t.co/KlCSui0M6z

NBA announces All-Summer League First and Second Teams

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA 2K23 Summer League was a success, with loads of fans going to Las Vegas to watch the games. Many NBA stars were also present on the sidelines during the games, which made the tournament a spectacle.

This year, the Portland Trail Blazers became the champions after beating the New York Knicks. Sacrameto Kings' rookie forward Keegan Murray was named the Summer League MVP. Murray also headlined the All-Summer League First Team.

NBA Communications @NBAPR Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team. Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team. https://t.co/ffvd5TDWDg

Other members of the First Team include Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets and Mamukelashvili of the Milwaukee Bucks. New York was also well represented, as the Knicks' Quentin Grimes and Nets' Cam Thomas were part of the First Team.

NBA Communications @NBAPR Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League Second Team. Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League Second Team. https://t.co/Jpvysm5jLP

Meanwhile, Summer League Finals MVP Trendon Watford headlines the Second Team. Watford is joined by the Memphis Grizziles' Santi Aldama, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, Marko Simonovic of the Chicago Bulls and the Bucks' Lindell Wigginton.

